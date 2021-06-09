Chainlink introduces Keepers to decentralize smart contract functions as LINK price prepares comeback

- Chainlink announced the launch of Keepers beta to upgrade smart contract functions.
- Keepers provide developers an opportunity to automate smart contracts, regular contract maintenance and more.
- LINK price retests a critical support barrier, taking another jab at the upswing.
Chainlink has taken a new step forward to improve smart contracts and its features via the newly launched Keepers. Although the product is still in beta, it will help developers with decentralized DevOps capabilities.
LINK price shows its reentry into a critical support level after getting rejected at the recent swing high. A bounce from the said demand barrier will open the possibility of a retest of the recent swing high.
Chainlink Keepers Open Beta goes live
Chainlink has been at the forefront of crypto oracles providing a plethora of projects with highly reliable data. However, the launch of Keeperswill benefit developers, dApps, and Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) by improving the utility of smart contracts and making them more efficient.
Keepers will provide individuals and organizations,
with a highly reliable, decentralized, and cost-efficient method of automating smart contract functions and regular contract maintenance, creating a never-before-seen form of fully decentralized DevOps capabilities.
Additionally, Keepers help remove reliance on an additional layer of trust by introducing end-to-end decentralized automation.
This ability will, in effect, improve the efficiency of smart contracts and make the infrastructure more robust, allowing projects to scale and secure higher amounts of value for users.
Generally, smart contracts are triggered by external sources; with Keepers acting as intermediaries, it will allow developers to set trigger conditions to execute a function, which could be time-based, event-based, or other combinations.
The architecture of Chainlink Keeper Network will provide high uptime, low costs, decentralized executions, transparent reputation and more. All of these functionalities will allow the,
development teams (to) scale the security and reliability of their decentralized applications to match the increasing TVL they are responsible for securing on behalf of users.
LINK price takes another jab at upswing
Chainlink price kick-started its uptrend after dipping briefly below 62% Fibonacci retracement level at $22.77. However, this rally seems premature as LINK retraces this move and hints at a retest of $22.77 or the 70.5% Fibonacci retracement level at $21.03.
The bullish outlook for Chainlink price is still intact, and investors can expect it to rally toward the first significant resistance level at $25.20, which coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level.
Breaching this will confirm the resurgence of buyers and kick-start a bull rally that could propel LINK by 28% to $32.38. The resistance levels at $28.70, $30.20 are critical as well; therefore, investors need to pay close attention to these.
In a highly bullish scenario, Chainlink price might retest the range high at $35.42.
LINK/USDT 4-hour chart
The upswing will trigger after a decisive close above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $25.20. However, failure to do so will result in a retracement that could start a new downswing.
A breakdown of the support level at $19.28 will signal weakened buyers, but a convincing close below $19.05 will signal the start of descent that could push LINK to the range low at $14.97.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
