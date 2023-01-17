- Celsius Network’s list of creditors includes iFinex Inc, the firm that owns and operates Bitfinex exchange and the stablecoin Tether.
- Tether denied exposure to the bankrupt crypto lender that allegedly ran “ponzi schemes” and used customer funds to manipulate crypto markets.
- The bankruptcy filing shows iFinex Inc. lent USDT to a shell company that belongs to the Celsius Network.
Celsius Network, a bankrupt crypto lender accused of running “ponzi schemes” received funds from iFinex Inc., the firm that owns and operates cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex and stablecoin Tether (USDT). The filing lists iFinex - registered in the British Virgin Islands - as a creditor of a Celsius Network shell company.
Also read: Here’s how SHIB, BONE and LEASH holders can benefit from Shiba Inu layer-2 Shibarium’s launch
Celsius Network’s list of creditors includes Tether’s parent company in new development
A bankruptcy filing by the defunct crypto lender, shows Tether’s parent company iFinex Inc. lent funds to a shell company owned by the Celsius Network, which has been accused of operating a “ponzi scheme.”
In July 2022, Jason Stone, the CEO of KeyFi sued crypto lender Celsius Network for allegedly refusing to honor a contract and using customer funds to manipulate crypto markets. When news of Celsius’s bankruptcy made the headlines, stablecoin Tether steered itself clear of the controversy.
The filing has revealed that iFinex Inc. lost funds with the collapse of the bankrupt crypto lender and ranks on the list of creditors.
Celsius Network bankruptcy filing
Experts have therefore identified Tether’s parent company’s exposure to crypto lender Celsius and the stablecoin is likely to suffer as a result.
Based on data from CoinGecko, USDT suffered a depeg on January 17, dropping below its $1 parity for a one-hour time period. USDT hit a 24-hour low of $0.98, after losing its $1 peg for an hour.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Five signs that hint this Bitcoin bear market rally could end soon
Bitcoin price has tagged a formidable resistance level at $21,481 and could reverse the trend. Transaction data shows that the significant levels for BTC on both sides include $18,720 and $31,527.
Luna Classic could yield massive gains for holders, if Terra community does this
Luna Classic ecosystem has witnessed a peak in development activity based on on-chain metrics. The Terra community is recovering from the FTX exchange collapse; the development group raised funds for building DeFi projects.
Cardano price could retrace to these key levels as ADA bulls pause before critical hurdle
Cardano price shows renewed strength that has allowed it to rally explosively over the last two weeks or more. This exponential run-up is currently facing a stiff resistance level that could either result in a minor pullback.
Assessing the Ethereum Classic price and the risk it bares moving forward
Ethereum Classic price is becoming more of a risk for traders as the digital currency continues to rise unexpectedly. This thesis provokes a devil’s advocate perspective shining a light on what is lacking from the current uptrend move.
Bitcoin: Will $20,000 be the end of bull rally for BTC?
BTC looks healthy and ready to retest one of the significant hurdles at $19,248. Network activity shows enthusiasm, but on-chain metrics reveal this move cannot sustain. Two key levels to pay attention to include $19,248 to the upside and $15,443 to the downside.