Cardano Price Analysis: ADA upswing could potentially hit $2.4

- Cardano is getting ready for a 37% upswing to $2.4 if the x-axis resistance is broken.
- ADA/USD will confirm the bullish outlook if it closes the day above the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart.
Cardano has managed to recover from the recent dip to $0.118 to exchange hand at $0.16. The ascending trendline has protected the immediate downside. On the upside, a current barrier at $0.173 continues to limit price movement. An anticipated breakout is likely to result in a 37% upswing to $2.4.
Cardano bulls are keen on building the uptrend
ADA/USD is trading at $0.16 at the time of writing amid a bullish building momentum. If buying pressure behind Cardano surges, it might lift to test the resistance at the ascending triangle's x-axis.
A break above the resistance at the $0.173 will boost ADA/USD and confirm the massive breakout. The bullish outlook will be validated as soon as the Relative Strength Index breaks from the bearish divergence. A bearish divergence comes into the picture when the RSI forms a series of lower highs while the price creates higher lows.
ADA/USD 4-hour chart
It is worth noting that the massive bullish outlook will be invalidated if the price corrects from the current level and slides under the ascending triangle's hypotenuse. The bearish picture might also be confirmed if Cardano closes the day under the 100 Simple Moving Average.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
