BTC/USD witnesses pullback from a year’s high, $8400 back in the spotlight

Broad greenback weakness, thin trading volume, and break of technical resistance propelled prices.

Overbought RSI questions recent rally amid lack of fresh catalysts.

Having risen to the highest since mid-May 2018, the BTC/USD pair failed to hold previous gains as it trades near $8,770 during early Monday.

The quote’s earlier rally could be because of the weekend’s usually thin trading volume joining across the board weakness of the US Dollar (USD).

A technical breakout above $8,400, comprising multiple tops during the current month, might also be considered as a reason for the surge to $8,945.

It is also speculated that tweets from Binance chief executive Changpeng Zhao, indicating a break of $8,000, as well played its role in fuelling the quote.

With the global traders coming back to their desks, except the US and the UK, prices may have witnessed a pullback in search of additional clues.

In doing so, political plays concerning the US trade relations with China and Japan will gain higher attention amid no major data/events scheduled for release.

Technical Analysis

$8,400 support-turned-resistance regains market attention amid overbought levels of 14-day relative strength index (RSI), a break of which could please sellers with 10-day long ascending trend-line near $8,000 round-figure. Alternatively, an upside clearance of recent high might not refrain from crossing $9,000 psychological magnet whereas $9,180, $8,500 and May 2018 top around $9,950 could flash on the bulls’ radar.