Looking into the crypto world using Cypher patterns and bespoke support and resistance. Looking at dip-buying for the next leg higher before sellers return once more.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple signals 35% breakout
XRP price is consolidating after a recent swing to the upside and indicates more gains are yet to arrive due to the formation of a potentially bullish setup.
VeChain announces $1 million grant as VET price eyes comeback
VeChain Foundation unveiled a massive grant program to further its real-world adoption and impact. VET price has recently tapped a demand zone and looks ready for blast-off.
Chainlink adoption continues, while LINK price eyes pullback
Chainlink adoption is on a constant uptick, and the recent addition includes the integration of its oracle solutions in the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem. On the other hand, LINK price shows lackluster performance in the short-term eyeing a minor pullback.
Litecoin aims for a new leg up but whales are selling
Litecoin price has been trading sideways for the past 24 hours after a breakout from a key pattern formed on the 4-hour chart. However, the number of large holders of LTC has significantly decreased over the last week, indicating that whales are taking profits from their positions.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fear seeps in as crypto market crashes for second time
Bitcoin price rally seems to be facing massive headwinds that have resulted in two egregious drops in under five days. Market participants are panic selling their holdings, sending the market into a tailspin.