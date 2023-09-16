BlackRock rumors of shifted focus from Bitcoin to XRP fails to deflate BTC Spot ETF flare

- Rumors of BlackRock pivoting its digital currency strategy from Bitcoin to XRP caught fire on social media platform X.
- It sprouts from speculation about the asset manager reassessing its digital asset strategy through portfolio diversification.
- Meanwhile, BlackRock is arguably the only positive news around Bitcoin this year, with BTC spot ETF still at the helm of investor interest.
BlackRock asset manager is making headlines on giant social media platform X, only this time not for the usual Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) theme. It comes on the back of speculation that the company could be looking to reassess its digital asset investment. The asset manager is known to have huge volumes of Bitcoin in its holdings. Could it be looking to pivot elsewhere, and if so, what would it mean for the broader digital asset landscape?
BlackRock reassessing its digital asset strategy?
BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, boasting more than $9.1 trillion in Assets Under Management (AUM), is trending on social media, and while this is not the first time, the reason is quite concerning. After the ETF-related mania, where BlackRock was among the institutional players in the race to have its Bitcoin Spot ETF filing approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the asset manager is speculated to be shifting its gaze towards XRP.
The speculation points to a reassessment of the firm's digital asset investment strategy from the flagship crypto to the payments token. Nevertheless, these remain rumors because while the firm has recently been making cautious strides into the crypto market, there is no said evidence to suggest a shifted focus from BTC to XRP.
Possible Implications for XRP
To play the devil's advocate, XRP's market value could increase if the rumors turn out to be true because of enhanced credibility within the financial services space. Remember, it is a remittance token with multiple applications as it stands, especially in facilitating cross-border transactions. The move would also point to an evolving trend in the market, with institutional investors steadily embracing portfolio diversification to feature other assets aside from Bitcoin, which, as it stands, is limited by scalability and environmental concerns.
Meanwhile, Ripple price remains unfazed by this speculation because of its unfounded nature, with no hints or clear statements from Ripple Labs or BlackRock.
Correcting the narrative
The rumor is based on the changing regulatory environment in the US surrounding crypto. Noteworthy, the underlying message about regulation presenting as an obstacle is true. This was indicated by the hesitance or skepticism of banks to use cryptocurrencies because of the absence of clarity on whether financial institutions are allowed to use crypto tokens for their services. As such, the changes and clarity approaching the XRP doors could excite players' interest.
However, to say that the current regulatory stance is affecting the BlackRock investment strategy is unfounded, and using rumors of the asset manager shifting focus from Bitcoin to XRP as a bullish fundamental for the payments token could be premature, according to experts.
$XRP Will Be Bought By Blackrock!?— MASON VERSLUIS (@MasonVersluis) September 15, 2023
Huge XRP News Today - HBAR, ALGORAND & More!
Had to dispel some stupid rumours going around about XRP today!
New video is out now! pic.twitter.com/Lt6agXadZn
As it stands, the focus remains on BTC spot ETFs, with crypto enthusiasts eagerly waiting for a decision from the SEC. BlackRock remains among the leading prospects, considering its heft in the space and the successful record of accomplishment with only one rejection against more than 500 approvals thus far.
Bitcoin price remains unfazed by the US CPI announcement on September 13 and continues to move in a range. The weekly chart, however, shows a potential short-term recovery rally that could set the stage for a steep correction.