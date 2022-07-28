Bitcoin BTC-USD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis TradingLevels. Price Prediction Today.
Bitcoin Headline News Today:Crypto price today: USD spikes down and Crypto spikes up, but will it turn into a bullish trend?
Crypto Market Summary Elliott Wave Analysis : 20,000 support to be tested.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Risk On. Waiting to buy the dip...the abc wave two correction.

 

Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.

Ethereum developers have signaled consistent growth and on-track development ahead of the Merge. The altcoin’s layer-2 scaling solution exploded overnight, offering investors 55% gains on their investment. 

XRP price showed strength as it bounced off a stable support level and triggered a run-up over the last two days. As bullish as this may seem, investors need to stay cautious as the rally could either exhaust and retrace or breakout and extend.

ApeCoin price shows that its strong rally is coming to an end. This development will be confirmed once APE produces a four-hour candlestick close below an immediate support level. 

Bitcoin price has noticed a large shift in sentiment from being overly bearish to optimistic. Although greed is still out of the equation, things could soon reach these levels, especially if the trend continues as it has over the last ten days.

