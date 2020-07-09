A massive 18.52 million BTC buy order on Bitfinex will save Bitcoin from dropping to $0, thanks to Alistair Milne.
Bitcoin (BTC) can crash hard, but not so hard that it ends up costing $0 — because one man is going to buy all of it.
In tweets on July 9, entrepreneur and outspoken Bitcoin bull Alistair Milne revealed that he had placed an order for 18.52 million BTC ($174 billion) — more than the current supply — on exchange Bitfinex.
Milne: I’m buying all the Bitcoin at 1 cent
In what appears to be more a tongue-in-cheek gesture than concern that Bitcoin is in for a major fall, Milne uploaded a screenshot of the Bitfinex orderbook.
“I hereby confirm that #Bitcoin will never go to zero (at least on @bitfinex),” he wrote.
I'm buying them all at $0.01.
In order to complete the purchase, Milne will need the princely sum of $185,200 — currently equal to 19.7 BTC if he chooses to set aside a portion of his holdings for such an eventuality.
Bitfinex orderbook showing Alistair Milne’s buy order for 18.52 million BTC. Source: Alistair Milne/Twitter
Bitcoin at $0 — a hard sell
Despite the overwhelming likelihood that Bitcoin will not in fact drop to anywhere near zero thanks to network incentives, the cryptocurrency is not without its vocal detractors.
As Cointelegraph reported, gold bug Peter Schiff remains among those who believe that Bitcoin is ultimately going down, while gold will win out.
Other critics may no longer be as sure as they once were. In 2018, ex-PayPal CEO Bill Harris claimed that Bitcoin was destined to cost $0. Two years later, rumors began spreading that PayPal was actually about to integrate cryptocurrency payments.
One of the industry’s most faithful non-technical monitors of Bitcoin sentiment, 99bitcoins’ Obituaries column, currently has 381 recorded instances of Bitcoin “dying.”
Its most recent entry is from Cointelegraph, reporting on veteran U.S. investor Jim Rogers’ misgivings about Bitcoin. After his words, RT host Max Keiser claimed that both he and Schiff would ultimately buy up huge amounts of BTC once it hits $50,000.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cryptocurrency News Update: Bitcoin pushes above $9,400, altcoins calm down
BTC/USD has barely changed since the start of the day and gained nearly 1.2% on a day-to-day basis. The first digital asset is changing hands at $9,400 after a move to $9,445 during early Asian hours.
XLM/USD goes wild, stops short of $0.1000
Stellar (XLM), the 13th largest digital asset, has gone wild on Thursday. The coin hit $0.0990, which is the highest level since September 2019, and dropped to $0.0920 by the time of writing.
BCH/USD bulls save strength before a move to $250.00
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) topped at $246.04 on Wednesday and retreated to $243.00 by the time ow writing. Despite some wild price gyrations, BCH has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Thursday.
XMR/USD surges over 3% on a daily basis
The crypto market is back in the red after a fruitful trading session on Wednesday. The larger cryptocurrencies are leading with retreat, especially for Bitcoin and Ripple.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.