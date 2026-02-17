Strategy scoops up 2,486 BTC as corporate Bitcoin treasuries remain under pressure

Bitcoin (BTC) treasury firm Strategy announced the acquisition of 2,486 BTC for $168.4 million, bringing its total holdings to 717,131 BTC, as digital asset treasuries (DATs) face pressure.

Strategy boosts Bitcoin reserve with $168 million purchase

Strategy, the leading corporate Bitcoin holder, announced it purchased 2,486 BTC for $168.4 million at an average price of $67,710, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday.

The acquisition elevates Strategy's total holdings to 717,131 BTC, with a cumulative acquisition cost of $54.52 billion. The company has continued its relentless accumulation model, with its holdings now representing over 3% of Bitcoin's total supply.

Strategy's latest addition comes at a time when broader Bitcoin treasuries are facing heightened pressures, reflecting the sustained bearish sentiment gripping the crypto market. The company reported an operating loss of $17.4 billion in its Q4 earnings financial results.

Similarly, Japan-based Metaplanet reported a fiscal 2025 net loss attributed to a 102.2 billion Yen ($665 million) valuation decline on its Bitcoin holdings.

The non-cash impairment, stemming from Bitcoin's price dip to around $66,000 in February, highlights the pressure on firms heavily invested in the asset. Metaplanet, holding 35,102 BTC, ended the year with roughly $1.2 billion in unrealized losses, reflecting the risks of the Bitcoin treasury model during market downturns.

Strategy continues to feel the weight of Bitcoin's decline, with the top crypto trading under the firm's average purchase price of $76,027.

Bitcoin's price has hovered around $67,000 in recent weeks, following sustained distribution among retail and institutional players alike. However, Strategy is doubling down, as it has continued to accumulate Bitcoin through the dip.

Strategy's Class A share, MSTR, is down more than 3% as of writing on Tuesday.