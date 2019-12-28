Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD sandwiched between strong support and resistance stacks - Confluence Detector

- BTC/USD went up from $7,195.70 to $7,230.50 this Friday.
- Robust resistance stack lies between $7,250-$7,270.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
BTC/USD charted two straight bullish days as it went up from $7,195.70 to $7,230.50 this Friday. The price is currently stuck in between strong resistance and support stacks. Resistance stack lies between $7,250-$7,270 and has the one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, four-hour Previous High, one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200).
On the downside, the support stack lies between $7,205-$7,225, which has the 15-min Bollinger Band, four-hour Bollinger Band, one-day Bollinger Band, one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, 15-min Previous Low, one-hour Previous Low, SMA 5, SMA 10, SMA 50 and SMA 200.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
