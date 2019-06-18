Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD falling fast, will it stay above $9,000?- Confluence Detector

BTC/USD bulls failed at the $9,330-level this Tuesday.

Confluence detector shows a lack of healthy support levels.

BTC/USD bears have taken the price down from $9,330 to $9,010 this Tuesday. The $9,100 support line was holding strong before the bears made their breakthrough. Worryingly enough, the daily confluence detector shows a lack of any strong healthy levels. This indicates that if the bears gain steam, they may take the price all the way down to $8,745.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

The daily confluence detector shows resistance levels at $9,060, $9,100 and $9,175. The $9,060-level sees a confluence of 15-min previous low, hourly previous low and 1-day pivot point support 1. The $9,100-level is the strongest resistance level and it has the previous month high and 1-week pivot point resistance 1. The $9,175-level has the daily 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and the 15-min Bollinger band upper curve.

The support levels are at $8,975, $8,775 and $8,740. The $8,975 level has 1-day previous low, while the $8,775 level has the 1-day pivot point support 2. The last support level is at $8,740 and has the 5-day simple moving average (SMA 5) curve.

