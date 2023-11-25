Bitcoin price might hit $40,000 target if Tether whales support BTC gains

Bitcoin price is in an uptrend that started in November 2022. BTC price is $37,795 on Binance, after BTC’s recent pullback from the local peak at $38,380. Bitcoin price eyes the $40,000 target, nearly 6% rally from the current level.

To establish the relationship between Tether whales and Bitcoin’s price rally, Santiment highlights the two-week drop in whale USDT token holdings, alongside BTC run up to $38,300. Tether whales spent their stablecoins likely accumulating Bitcoin and fueling demand for the largest cryptocurrency.

Among the contributors to Bitcoin’s run up to $38,300, Tether whales emerged as prominent ones. Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment, the 100 largest Tether addresses added $1.67 billion to their holdings in the last six months. As the buying power of these stablecoin whales climbs, the probability of Bitcoin’s price rally to $40,000 increases.

Bitcoin price crossed the $38,300 mark for the first time in eighteen months, as demand for BTC climbed steadily. Catalysts like anticipation of a spot Bitcoin ETF approval by the US financial regulator and rising demand from Tether whales, are likely driving BTC price higher.

