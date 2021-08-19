Bitcoin held its ground above $44,000 even after Japan’s Liquid exchange said a hacker had taken off with millions of dollars in crypto during Asia’s trading hours.
The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is down 2% on the day after reaching a 24-hour high of around $45,986, CoinDesk data show. At press time, bitcoin was changing hands for around $44,400.
Bitcoin has fallen squarely back below the 200-day moving average, invalidating a prior break out, witnessed Aug. 13.
“We still have support at $44,000 and $42,000, which is the line in the sand for short-term momentum,” Jon de Wet, CIO at digital asset firm Zerocap, told CoinDesk via Telegram.
BTCUSD Daily Chart
Source: TradingView
The firm points toward safe-haven flows being bolstered by the instability in Afghanistan sparked by the exit of the U.S. military as well as concerns over the COVID-19 delta variant.
While headwinds in China, with a slowing economy and tech sector crackdown, are also impacting the crypto markets, the Liquid hack is so far having little impact. That’s a sign of continuing bullish sentiment, the firm noted.
“A daily break below $42,000 would place some confidence in the bears, but on balance, we believe [the] price will hold above this level over the coming week,” De Wet said.
On-chain indicators point to bitcoin holding above that level, at least in the short-term, as so-called smart-money flows out of exchanges continue to reign supreme, Glassnode data show.
Bitcoin Net Transfer Volume from/to Exchanges
Source: Glassnode
Generally, “smart money” dominates exchange flows, according to Zerocap. If bitcoin is leaving exchanges, it can indicate an intention to hold. Conversely, when bitcoin moves onto exchanges, it can indicate an intention to sell.
“Ethereum even more so, with exchange balances hitting an all-time low this week,” de Wet said. “Leverage is not excessive in this market right now – all very supportive of a buoyant week ahead, despite the macroeconomic landscape.”
Other notable cryptocurrencies in the top 20 by market cap were mixed on a 24-hour basis with cardano, terra, and internet computer posting the highest gains while uniswap, polygon and chainlink were deep in the red.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
