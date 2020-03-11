  • Bitcoin is having another bearish session on Wednesday but is near a support.
  • Even though it is near support levels the price is below the key 61.8% Fibonacci level.

BTC/USD daily chart

A few financial commentators are shouting about the support zone in BTC/USD in the chart below marked by the black rectangle. There are multiple rejections at this level in the past and the level seems to be well respected. Now the market needs to see if the level is important enough to reject to the downside and the bulls may come in to push the price higher.

The only thing I would consider at this stage is that the current price is under the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. This is one of the most important levels in Fibonacci theory. The market is also clearly still in a downtrend as the price is still making lower highs and lower lows. Lastly, the 8K psychological level could act as a resistance zone if the price tries to move higher from here.

Bitcoin major support level

Additional levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 7844.61
Today Daily Change -45.25
Today Daily Change % -0.57
Today daily open 7889.86
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 8933.78
Daily SMA50 9259.56
Daily SMA100 8420.77
Daily SMA200 8679.69
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 8155.61
Previous Daily Low 7735.73
Previous Weekly High 9180.49
Previous Weekly Low 8405.51
Previous Monthly High 10511.86
Previous Monthly Low 8431.17
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7896.12
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7995.22
Daily Pivot Point S1 7698.52
Daily Pivot Point S2 7507.18
Daily Pivot Point S3 7278.64
Daily Pivot Point R1 8118.4
Daily Pivot Point R2 8346.95
Daily Pivot Point R3 8538.29

 

 

