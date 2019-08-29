Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD riches to rags trend risks $9,000 support

- The hostility towards the bulls did not stop until Bitcoin dived under $9,500.
- Analysts remain strongly bearish with Bitcoin staring into the abyss.
- Indicators are strongly bearish and still flashing sell signals.
Several analysts were strongly bearish last week despite Bitcoin managing to stay above $10,000. CNBC’s Brian Kelly was particularly not convinced that Bitcoin’s price leg towards $11,000 was going to hold. Kelly shocked many with his bearish sentiments towards Bitcoin.
However, it is barely a week and Bitcoin is back where it started a couple of weeks ago. The failed attempt to complete the leg above $10,700 must-have demoralized the bulls and left them helpless. They used up all the fight they had left to defend $10,000 in the past two days. However, the rising selling activity due to the energized spirit of the bears sent Bitcoin spiraling below $10,000.
Unfortunately, the hostility towards the bulls did not stop until Bitcoin dived under $9,500. At press time, the cryptos granddaddy is hovering at $9,430. There has been a shallow recovery from the weekly low at $9,328. However, the upside remains capped at $9,500 support turned resistance.
Indicators are strongly bearish and still flashing sell signals. The Relative Strength Indicators is buried deep in the oversold. The divergence with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) suggests that the bears’ dominance will stay a while longer. On the Contrary, the RSI being in the oversold could mean that Bitcoin is oversold and a reversal although delayed is in the offing.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bulls stare into abyss - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTC) dropped below critical $10,000 and touched $9,321 low during early Asian hours. Despite the recovery, the first cryptocurrency stays under pressure amid strong bearish sentiments.
Binance Coin market update: BNB/USD is a rollercoaster off its hinges
The crypto market is painted red after key support levels failed to hold for most of the cryptocurrencies. Binance Coin was thrown off balance and kept losing lift almost hitting the major support at $20.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD downside will remain risky if $0.28 is unconquered
Ripple’s performance has not been impressive in the past couple of months. The bear pressure continues to turn support levels in impenetrable fortresses. The recent dive to levels close to $0.24 almost paralyzed the bulls.
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD riches to rags trend risks $9,000 support
Several analysts were strongly bearish last week despite Bitcoin managing to stay above $10,000. CNBC’s Brian Kelly was particularly not convinced that Bitcoin’s price leg towards $11,000 was going to hold. Kelly shocked many with his bearish sentiments towards Bitcoin.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...