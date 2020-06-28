Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD rebounds toward $9,200, looks to snap 5-day losing streak

- Bitcoin recovers modestly after dropping below $9,000 on Sunday.
- Near-term outlook for BTC/USD remains bearish despite the rebound.
Bitcoin dropped to its lowest level in a month below $9,000 on Saturday and extended its losing streak to five days before staging a technical rebound on Sunday. As of writing, the BTC/USD pair is up 1.78% on a daily basis at $9,160 but remains on track to close the third straight week in the negative territory.
Bitcoin technical outlook
The RSI indicator on the daily chart edged higher on Sunday but remains below 50, suggesting that the rebound is a technical correction for the time being. Moreover, the 20-day SMA and the 50-day SMA levels both stay above the price, confirming the near-term bearish outlook.
Resistances for Bitcoin could be seen at $9,400 (20-day SMA/50-day SMA), $,9,780 (June 22 high) and $10,000 (psychological level). On the other hand, supports are located at $9,000 (psychological level/Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of March-June rally) could cause Bitcoin to extend its slide toward $8,600 (static level) and $8,400 (100-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
