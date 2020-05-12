Bitcoin has risen after Monday's halving event but not as much as touted by some analysts.

There have been some buyers ahead of the 8K level on the downside.

BTC/USD daily chart

Bitcoin has pushed over 3.5% higher on Tuesday after Monday's halving event. The price had been anticipated to shoot higher by some analysts. Although there was no rocketing price the move higher in today's session has not been too shabby.

On a technical note, the price found some support just ahead of the 8K level and before the two key 55 exponential and 200 simple moving averages. The bulls will now be looking to see if the 10K resistance can be taken out. The two aforementioned moving averages might also cross over in a bullish fashion.

The volume has also risen but interestingly it picked up during the sell-off. The relative strength index is also still looking bullish above the 50 mid-point. There is also space for a move back into the overbought zone as the signal line has moved south.

Additional levels