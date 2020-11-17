Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC uptrend eyes 2018 top despite overbought RSI

- BTC/USD eases from the intraday high, keeps upside break of 33-month-old rising trend line.
- Overbought RSI suggests corrective pullback towards Friday’s top.
BTC/USD drops to 16,759 during early Tuesday. Even so, the Crypto major prints 0.18% intraday gains while nearing the highest levels since January 2018, flashed last week.
Although overbought RSI conditions on the weekly chart suggest the pair’s corrective pullback towards Friday’s high near 16,490, any further declines are less likely.
Also acting as the key downside support is an ascending trend line from late-February 2018, currently around 16,040 and the 16,000 round-figures.
Alternatively, the 17,000 round-figure can offer immediate resistance to the quote ahead of lighting the highs marked during early 2018, surrounding 17,200.
In a case where the BTC/USD bulls stay positive beyond 17,200, the year 217 peak surrounding 19,800 could return to the chart.
BTC/USD weekly chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|16819.07
|Today Daily Change
|95.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.57%
|Today daily open
|16723.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14948.09
|Daily SMA50
|12918.11
|Daily SMA100
|12018.37
|Daily SMA200
|10814.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|16891.33
|Previous Daily Low
|15879.31
|Previous Weekly High
|16490.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|14729.64
|Previous Monthly High
|14089.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|10376.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16504.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16265.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16105.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|15486.16
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|15093.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17117.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17510.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|18129.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
