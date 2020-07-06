- BTC/USD traded 2.22% higher in a positive Monday for cryptos.
- There is a trendline on the chart and a break could point to an extended move higher.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Bitcoin has been trading well on Monday in line with the rest of the crypto majors. The main feature on the chart is the black trendline if the price breaks past the line then it could indicate a further extension to higher levels is on the cards.
There are some other key support and resistance levels on the chart. The price is currently close to the blue resistance zone at 9,270.00. The area has been very strong in the past and the price has reacted there on several occasions. Below the current price and just below the psychological 9K area, there is a purple line of support which could also be important. If the pair breaks this zone then there is a good chance that the 8,500 area could be next.
Looking at the indicators. the Relative Strength Index is pulling away from the overbought zone. The MACD is still looking bullish as the histogram is still in the green and the signal lines are still above the zero level which is bullish.
Additional levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|9275.82
|Today Daily Change
|199.58
|Today Daily Change %
|2.20
|Today daily open
|9076.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|9267.43
|Daily SMA50
|9398.35
|Daily SMA100
|8586.42
|Daily SMA200
|8399.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9145.3
|Previous Daily Low
|8907.51
|Previous Weekly High
|9298.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|8933.95
|Previous Monthly High
|10404.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|8823.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|8998.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9054.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|8940.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|8805.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|8702.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|9178.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|9280.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|9416.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin starts the week on a bullish note, gains ground above $9,200
BTC/USD jumped above $9,200 during early Asian hours on Monday. At the time of writing, the first digital coin is changing hands at $9,200, having gained 1.00% on a day-to-day basis and 1.36% since the start of the day.
XRP/USD escapes the range, targets $0.1900
XRP/USD has jumped above $0.1800 and hit the intraday high at $0.1831 amid strong bullish sentiments. While the price retreated to $0/1824 by the time of writing, the upside momentum remains strong and may result in XRP/USD move towards the critical resistance created by $0.1900.
ADA/USD beats the market with 2.3% gains
Cardano (ADA) is the 8th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.57 billion and an average daily trading volume of $256 million. The coin has gained over 2.3% in the recent 24 hours, which is the best result out of top-10 coins.
ETH bulls get ready for a breakthrough
Ethereum (ETH) is gaining ground both against USD and BTC. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $25.7 billion is changing hands above $230.00 after a short-lived attempt to break above $234.00 during early Asian hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.