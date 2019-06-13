Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: Bears continue their stranglehold on the BCH/USD market
- BCH/USD went down from $412.45 to $406.45 in the early hours of Friday.
- The latest price session in the daily chart has taken BCH/USD below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) chart.
BCH/USD daily chart
The hourly BCH/USD market is trending in a triangle formation, getting primed for a possible breakout. The market finds immediate resistance at the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) curve and has found support on the upward trending line. The market is still trending above the SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. In the early hours of Friday, the price of BCH/USD has fallen from $413 to $406.75. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows us that the signal line is looking to cross-over the MACD line, revealing decreasing bearish momentum.
BCH/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour BCH/USD price chart is trending below the red Ichimoku cloud. The upcoming green cloud shows that market sentiment may be turning bullish. During Thursday, the price went up from $400.45 to $418.45 within 4 hours. After that, the bears stepped in and took the price down to $406.40 over the next 12 hours. The 4-hour market is trending above the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator was trending in the overbought zone and then it went down to the neutral zone.
BCH/USD hourly chart
The hourly BCH/USD market has had a bearish breakout from the triangle formation. The 20-day Bollinger band’s widening jaw shows that the market volatility is increasing and the SMA 20 curve is trending above the four latest sessions. The hourly market is still trending above the SMA 200 and SMA 50 curves. The Elliot oscillator has had nine straight bearish sessions.
Key Levels
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|406.4307
|Today Daily Change
|-5.5241
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.34
|Today daily open
|411.9548
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|412.5775
|Daily SMA50
|359.1507
|Daily SMA100
|286.5415
|Daily SMA200
|211.8695
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|424.9614
|Previous Daily Low
|395.1188
|Previous Weekly High
|452.1883
|Previous Weekly Low
|362.9877
|Previous Monthly High
|483.1092
|Previous Monthly Low
|261.4551
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|413.5616
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|406.5187
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|396.3952
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|380.8357
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|366.5526
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|426.2378
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|440.5209
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|456.0804
