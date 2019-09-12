Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD strings together four bearish days, drops below  $300

BCH/USD has gone down from $299.25 to $297.35 in the early hours of Thursday

The market has found support on the SMA 20 curve.

BCH/USD is on the course of having four straight bearish days. In the early hours of Thursday, Bitcoin Cash has gone down from $299.25 to $297.35. Over the last four days, BCH/USD has gone down from $307.30 to $297.35. The hourly breakdown of Wednesday makes for some interesting reading. The price dropped from $304 to $293.80 before the bulls stepped back in and took BCH/USD up to $299.25. This Thursday, the bears have taken full control and brought the price down to $297.35.

BCH/USD daily chart

The price is trending above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20), which acts as immediate market support. The price is also trending below the SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows sustained bullish momentum, while the Elliott oscillator has had a bearish session after ten straight bullish sessions.

