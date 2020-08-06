Bitcoin Cash community experiences turmoil, BCH/USD consolidated below $300

- The Bitcoin Cash community is divided over the decision to change the asset’s difficulty adjustment algorithm.
- ETH co-founder Vitalik Buterin said that the algorithm “is fine as is.”
- BCH proponent Hayden Otto says that despite the disagreement, another chain split seems unlikely.
The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) community appears to be at crossroads about the decision to change the asset’s difficulty adjustment algorithm. Chris Pacia, a volunteer BCH developer, took to Twitter to say that many people walked out of a recent developer meeting as they did not reach a consensus over whether or not to make adjustments to Bitcoin Cash’s difficulty algorithm.
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, tweeted in response, saying that he doesn’t understand why BCH people “care so much” given “your algo is fine as is.” A few reports suggest that the increasing tension over the difficulty algorithm may result in yet another BCH chain split. Australian BCH proponent Hayden Otto tweeted:
I will be sticking with the Bitcoin Cash (BCH) chain this coming chain split.— Hayden Otto (@Hayden_Otto) August 4, 2020
According to a Cointelegraph report, Otto said that his tweet was meant as a joke to “troll” those opposing BCH’s core “Bitcoin ABC” developers. He called the community disagreement a “trivial matter.” Otto believes that a select few people have made it a priority to change the difficulty adjustment algorithm (DAA). These are the people who “want to stop miners gaming the current DAA by switching large amounts [of] hashrate to and from BCH — which results in inconsistent block mining times.”
Despite the disagreement in the community, Otto said that a BCHN chain split is unlikely, stating that miners do not widely adopt the BCHN software and hence, its supporters “will not have a majority vote to get their desired changes through on the upgrade date.”
They are now relying on ‘proof of social media’ tactics in an attempt to persuade miners and businesses who run ABC to capitulate and swap over to the BCHN software.
Right now it's all just posturing online, but when it comes to the upgrade date I don't think the BCHN supporters will follow through on anything. They will be a minority chain and another split would be catastrophic for anyone following the minority chain.
BCH/USD daily chart
BCH/USD took control of the market, tracking down the price form $293.91 to $291.70. It looks like the price is currently consolidating below the $300-level. The MACD shows that the market momentum is going to reverse from bullish to bearish.
There are two strong resistance levels at $301.20 and $319.72. On the downside, healthy support exists at $282.25, $273.75 (SMA 200), $257.55 (SMA 20), $248.30 and $241.73 (SMA 50).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD withdraws from the $11,800 level
BTC/USD faced bearish correction following a heavily bullish Wednesday. The price has dropped a bit from $11,755.34 to $11,750.65. As per the daily confluence detector, there is one strong resistance and support level at $12,225 ...
XRP/USD under $0.3000 after Ripple announces the investment in XRPL Lab
Ripple's XRP dropped below $0.30 after a failed attempt to settle above $0.3200 during early Asian hours. The coin has lost over 4% in the recent 24 hours and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day.
ETH/USD experiences two quick $400 fakeouts, bulls still in control
ETH/USD quickly climbed above $400 but got immediately rejected at $401.98. The second attempt happened four hours later peaking at $402.30 before, again, dropping fast. After the first rejection at $401.98 ...
Bitcoin Cash community experiences turmoil, BCH/USD consolidated below $300
BCH/USD took control of the market, tracking down the price form $293.91 to $291.70. It looks like the price is currently consolidating below the $300-level. The MACD shows that ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fasten your seatbelts, next stop is $12,000
Bitcoin has had its best week since mid-2019. The first digital currency gained over 18% in a single week and hit the new highest level of 2020. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $11,358 and the upside momentum is gaining traction as Bitcoin bulls are pushing at the upper line of the weekly Bollinger Band.