- Jason Williams believes that halving would not influence Bitcoin's price.
- The experts have different theories about Bitcoin's price movements.
Bitcoin'sBitcoin's halving is five months away, and experts are trying to figure out how it will affect the price of the first digital coin. Many cryptocurrency analysts expect Bitcoin'sBitcoin's growth ahead of the even as historically, the coin demonstrated a strong rally in months preceding halving.
However, there are some dissidents with unpopular opinion the Bitcoin would not be affected by the event at best. Jason Williams, the co-founder at digital asset fund Morgan Creek Digital, is one of them.
In a recent tweet dated December 1, he stated that halving would be a non0event for Bitcoin'sBitcoin's price.
Bitcoin halving in May 2020 won't do anything to the price. It will be a non-event, he wrote.
Meanwhile, another famous cryptocurrency analyst Willy Woo pointed out that the market was controlled by bears ahead of mining for the first time in history. This is an unfavorable setup for the first cryptocurrency, according to the expert.
A co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital Anthony Pompliano said that the halving had not been priced in at $7,200.
At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $7,286, down about 1% since this time on Sunday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bears push the price below 61.8% Fibo
After an erratic recovery during the previous week, Bitcoin (BTC) smithed back into a selling mode, The coin topped at $7,868 and has been in retreat ever since.
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis: LTC/USD bears set eyes on $45.00
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.9 billion, has recovered from the Asian low of $45.25and recovered to $45.90 by the time of writing.
EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD quickly gravitates towards $2.6
The crypto market is still bearish on Monday despite the weekend being lethargic. EOS, alongside other major cryptocurrencies pressed down against key support levels all weekend-long.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD sends bearish signals as bulls surrender $150.00
ETH/USD dropped to $147.14 during early Asian hours before recovering to $148.60 by press time. The second-largest digital asset, with the current market value of $16.1 billion.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market
Whether the market has reached the bottom, or more sell-off is in store, the time and the illiquid holiday markets will tell.