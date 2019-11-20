- Bitcoin halving may happen amid bearish sentiments.
- Large miners may be interested in low rates.
Cryptocurrency analyst Willy Woo noted that bitcoin was moving fast towards halving, but the market is totally controlled by bears for the first time in history.
“NEVER gone into a halvening in BEARISH price action, miners already capitulating adding sell volume. Historically we front run with a BULLISH setup, miner capitulating only after halvening when revenues are slashed. This is a unique setup. Quite bearish leading up to the event,” Willy Woo commented on Twitter
Woo explained that as the price went down, ineffective miners were squeezed from the market. The same happened against the backdrop of falling prices from $6000 to levels just above $3000, when the bear market reached its bottom at the end of 2018.
“I'll elaborate. As price moves downwards, weak miners go out of business. This happened when we went $6k->$3k, the bottom happened when weak miners were dead and no longer dumping onto the market. The market bottoms afterwards,” he added.
The analyst added that many experts predicted a significant price increase six months before halving, but they did not take into account the prevailing market sentiment.
Cryptanalyst Cole Gartner explained Willy Woo’s approach in more detail, emphasizing that the lines of “complexity tape” were about to intersect:
“MINERS ARE CAPITULATING
1/ Hash ribbons is on the brink of inversion. That’s news you never want to hear.
Inversion signals a downturn in hashrate. It's a leading indicator of miner capitulation. $BTC is dangling on the edge of a cliff.
A similar situation was observed at the end of 2018 two weeks before the failure of the key support level at around $ 6000.”
Also, an interesting opinion was expressed by Crypto Dog. He believes that the largest sellers are miners interested in low prices. They hope to squeeze out small players.
Earlier, the former head of the BTCC crypto exchange Bobby Lee suggested that by 2028 the price of bitcoin will exceed $500,000. In his opinion, the upcoming halving will become an important driver of growth, which will significantly reduce the annual inflation of the first cryptocurrency.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cryptocurrency market update: $5 billion wiped off as Bitcoin bears take a breather
The cryptocurrency market is neither bearish or bullish during the European trading hours on Wednesday. The low trading activity is a break from two days of a continued selloff, especially for the major cryptocurrencies.
LTC/USD Technical Analysis: Nice intraday consolidation structure forming
The LTC/USD hourly chart below is showing some signs of a base formation after hitting a low of 54.10 on Tuesday. The pattern can be both a continuation and reversal pattern and it depends on which way it breaks.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD bulls continue to nurse wounds
EOS is taking a breather after a couple of days of constant battering. The downtrend is as a result of the rejection that took place at $3.69 (November high). The 50 SMA and the 100 SMA on the 4-hour chart failed to hold leading to declines below the trendline support.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD clinches to $0.2500 for dear life
Ripple’s XRP topped at $0.2586 during early Asian hours and retreated to $0.2525 by the time of writing. The downside correction stopped on approach to critical support area created by the lower boundary of the previous consolidation channel.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere
Bitcoin has been drifting down since the beginning of the week, as the bulls have no luck with the recovery campaign launched during the previous weekend.