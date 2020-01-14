Early Morning, Bitcoin (+5%) and most cryptocurrencies broke out resistance levels, and the sideways range they were moving in. Bitcoin SV (26.3%) gave another leap up and is approaching its historical maximum. Other large gainers are DASH(+20.6%) and ZEC(21.23%), but also BCH(+7.18%), EOS(+6.61%), Litecoin (+6.5%) and NEO(+5.03%) are having a great day.
In the Ethereum token section, Poll (+36%) continue jumping from cents to over $100 in just two days, after investors' hopes it would become a standard electronic voting solution. Also moving up with strength are FSN(+41%), (HEDG(+13.31% SNX(+7-36%) and CRO(+6-06%).
The market capitalization went to $227.815 billion (+3.88%) on a $37.24 billion traded volume in the last 24 hours (+25%). The dominance of Bitcoin remains stable at $67.8%.
Hot News
Visa announced on Monday that it acquired crypto fintech Plaid. "[...] a network that makes it easy for people to securely connect their financial accounts to the apps they use to manage their financial lives. Visa will pay total purchase consideration of $5.3 billion to acquire Plaid." (Source: Visa press release).
According to an Interpol announcement, Interpol-led action in Southeast Asia has resulted in a 78% reduction in cryptojacking, an activity in which criminals highjack computers to mine cryptocurrencies.
Travala, a Booking-partnered company, is now accepting Tether's USDT as a valid form of payment. Additionally, Travala accepts payments in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Stellar, Cardano, and Binance Coin.
The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) started offering its bitcoin option product on Monday, and it was a success. In one day, CME's BTC Options volume exceeded the volumes reported by Bakkt's: $2.19 million vs. $1.15 million.
Technical Analysis - Bitcoin
Bitcoin broke the triangular formation seen on the chart and made new monthly highs, as the price pierced through the $8.500 level on high volume. The MACD is showing a bullish crossover, and the Price is touching the +3SD Bollinger line. That would mean BTC price is short-term overbought, and it would need some consolidation to continue challenging new resistance levels.
|
SUPPORT
|
PIVOT POINT
|
RESISTANCE
|
8,300
|
8,400
|
8,600
|
8,100
|
8,720
|
8,000
|
8,900
Ripple
Ripple moved up following the wave of the sector, and its price broke the $0.2125 resistance line, and now it is moving close to its $22 key level. The price is above the +1SD line, and the MACD made a bullish crossover. All these hints point to more upside. The potential near-term target is $0.225.
|
SUPPORT
|
PIVOT POINT
|
RESISTANCE
|
0.2100
|
0.2125
|
0.2150
|
0.2060
|
0.2200
|
0.2020
|
0.2250
Ethereum
Ethereum broke above two resistance levels: $144 and $148. Not is trying to overcome the $150 level. The price is a bit oversold, as it way above the +1SD line and close to the +3SD line. Thus, it may move sideways for some hours before making a new high, but all indications point for more upside. Its next target is $152.
|
SUPPORT
|
PIVOT POINT
|
RESISTANCE
|
141
|
144
|
150
|
139
|
152
|
136
|
155
Litecoin
Litecoin continues showing strength. The price pierced through the $51 and $53 resistance levels, and even the current consolidation seems very bullishly, as the retracement range is minimal and happening near the top of the previous large candle. The price moves well above the +1SD line, and also, the MACD shows a bullish continuation. Its next targets are $55 and $ 58.
|
SUPPORT
|
PIVOT POINT
|
RESISTANCE
|
51.5
|
53
|
54
|
49.8
|
55
|
48
|
56
