- Binance lending platform now supports eight cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- The seventh expansion phase features 14-day fixed-term lending of the products.
The Malta-based Binance exchange recently launched crypto lending platform is up for the seventh phase of expansion. According to the latest announcement from the exchange, the new assets will go live starting October 2. Moreover, there will be 14-day fixed-term lending of the products.
The expansion increase the total number of cryptocurrencies supported by the lending platform to eight. The cryptos included are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Chainlink (LINK), Litecoin, USDC, Tether (USDT), Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Binance Coin (BNB). BNB accrues the highest annualized at two different caps.
The highest cap for BNB has been set at 5,000 BNB and will attract an annualized interest of 10%. Tether (USDT) also has an annualized interest of 10%. The company also said that “BNB balances committed into Lending products will be included in each user’s daily BNB balance calculations for Binance Launchpad and other daily calculations as mentioned in the Daily BNB Balance Calculation Mechanism Update.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Bakkt launch triggered September’s plunge
Bitcoin bulls push for recovery from September’s dive but the upside is still limited. Two of the most notable events in September were the launch of Bakkt physically settled Bitcoin futures ...
XMR/USD technical analysis: Monero holds of 50.000 but for how long?
XMR/USD is in a clear downtrend and in around five months has lost a massive 53%. It does look like XMR is trying to base out but the price is hugging the bottom of the falling ...
Ripple price update: XRP/USD bulls unleash the bullish card for two straight days
Ripple bulls towered the cryptocurrency market with more than 7% gains in value on Monday. This followed the announcement that the blockchain company has acquired a cryptocurrency ...
‘Venezuela's central bank considers the possibility of accepting cryptocurrencies
According to a recent Bloomberg report, the Venezuelan government is considering whether or not it can hold cryptocurrencies in its national reserves. The report cited “four people with direct knowledge of the matter.”
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.