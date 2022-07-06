Withdrawals should be resumed “shortly,” said the company, which had suspended that feature on June 17.
Global crypto exchange Binance resumed deposits in Brazilian reals through the government's payment system Pix on Tuesday.
Brazilian reals’ withdrawals via Pix are still suspended and should resume “shortly,” Binance told CoinDesk in a statement.
On June 17, the company suspended the deposits and withdrawals through Pix after it terminated a partnership with the local payment gateway Capitual, which had operated Binance’s deposits and withdrawals via Pix since 2020.
Replacing Capitual, Binance is now operating with the Brazilian payments platform Latam Gateway, which uses the bank accounts hosted by BS2, a bank licensed by the Central Bank of Brazil (BC) to access the Pix network.
When it severed the relationship, Binance said it would take legal action against Capitual, without providing further details, while Capitual stated that it would sue Binance because it had failed to comply with a BC regulation requiring the exchange to single out user accounts.
According to newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, a company that had one of Capitual's founders as a partner allegedly helped launder money for Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, known in Brazil as the “Bitcoin Pharaoh,” who is under arrest for allegedly leading a criminal organization responsible for promoting Ponzi schemes involving cryptocurrencies.
On Sunday, the local newspaper Valor Econômico published that the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJSP) blocked 451.6 million Brazilian reais ($84.6 million) from Capitual's accounts, which would belong to Binance clients.
In a statement, Binance said that Capitual's “actions conflict with its values,” and assured that it “has taken all necessary and appropriate measures in relation to Capitual to protect users and their resources and ensure that they are not adversely affected by the change” of payment provider.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano Price Prediction: Patience will save you from heartbreak
Cardano price, like other cryptocurrencies, coils in a triangular fashion. Cardano price could experience another sell-off. The swing lows established in June are unstable. Invalidation of the downtrend is a breach above $0.48
Is Shiba Inu price setting up an opportunity to recoup this year's losses?
Shiba Inu price presents a bullish trade setup with a conservative entry that equates to a 4-1 reward-to-risk ratio. Shiba Inu price has been trading in a triangular fashion since the out-of-nowhere rally that occurred on the first day of summer 2021.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Expect a decline, but don't miss the train if it leaves early
Dogecoin price was rejected at the $0.07 barrier. Dogecoin price is a cryptocurrency traders should keep firm track of as market conditions could get very volatile in the coming days. Dogecoin price has recently witnessed a rejection at the $0.07 barrier.
Top 3 Price Prediction, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Who will catch the falling knife? pt.2
Bitcoin price at the time of writing trades at $19,440 as the bears are suppressing the peer-to-peer digital currency on the 4-hour chart. The persistent back-and-forth price action witnessed to start the month of July has developed a coiling-like pattern.
Bitcoin: This support level can define BTC’s fate
Bitcoin price ended Q2 with a -56% return, which is the first in its 11-year history. On-chain metrics hint at bottom formation but technicals reveal more room to the downside. Bitcoin price has finished the first half of 2022 and things are not looking good. With record negative returns, BTC is likely to continue heading lower, especially if one particular support level is breached.