Binance and CEO build muscle in the fight against SEC lawsuit, bring in an all-star lawyer

- Binance and CZ have employed a uniquely qualified criminal defense all-star lawyer to their legal team.
- George Canellos boasts a profound professional history, expected to bode well for the largest crypto firm by trading volume.
- The move suggests the two household names are jointly preparing for criminal prosecution.
Binance and CEO Changpeng Zhao, alias CZ, could be readying for a criminal lawsuit in the ongoing battle between the two household names in the crypto industry and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Also Read: Two key dates over the SEC request to freeze Binance assets
Binance and CZ prepare for a criminal lawsuit with a heavy recruit
Binance and Changpeng Zhao are not leaving anything to chance in the current legal tussle with the US SEC. According to a recent announcement by former Chief SEC Office of Internet Enforcement John Reed Stark, the two defendants have brought in the services of George Canellos, one of the most decorated criminal defense attorneys in the US specializing in digital assets.
Binance/DOJ Newsflash:— John Reed Stark (@JohnReedStark) June 12, 2023
Binance and CZ just added a uniquely qualified criminal defense all-star lawyer to their legal team: George Canellos, former Chief of the Major Crimes Unit in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and former head of the SEC's New… pic.twitter.com/lQlkZ6oxYc
Canellos has a profound history serving as the former Chief of the Major Crimes Unit in the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. He is also the former head of the SEC's New York Office and former SEC Enforcement Division Co-Director.
According to Stark, Canellos brings forth a unique and remarkably special set of skill sets accumulated during his professional tenure as both an SEC and a DOJ prosecutor.
Stark, who likens the Binance and CEO's choice of legal representative to a confrontation between one of the greatest Hollywood stars, Liam Neeson, and fictional American trial lawyer and detective, Perry Mason, believes "Binance is clearly preparing for a criminal prosecution." Notably, by any standards, Canellos is among the best defense attorneys globally, particularly in this matter.
Binance still faces an uphill task with the SEC
Nevertheless, despite Binance and CEO Changpeng Zhao's move to bring in the big muscle lawyer, Stark still believes the defendants face an uphill task in their fight against the federal regulators. In his words:
…But I doubt even Ironman, Captain America, and the Hulk could get Binance out from their current perilous legal quagmire.
Notably, Binance and CZ's lineup of lawyers in the fight against the SEC's latest lawsuit is outstanding, comprising former SEC officials. These are:
- Richard Grime, a former Assistant Director of the US SEC Enforcement Division- represents Binance through Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP.
- Douglas Yatter, Benjamin Naftalis, William R. Baker, and Eric Volkman from Latham & Watkins LLP- represent Changpeng Zhao.
- Bill McLucas, a highly regarded former US SEC Director of Enforcement for legal counsel- represents BAM Trading.
It is worth mentioning that Baker is a former Associate Director of the US SEC Enforcement Division. Seeming, the defendant is using the plaintiff's former weaponry in its defense. This could bode well for Binance and CZ, considering the knowledge and insight the legal professionals represent in the industry and the agency.
On the other hand, the SEC's corner features Matthew Scarlato, a former US DOJ civil prosecutor, Jennifer Farer, a former US DOJ criminal fraud prosecutor, and J. Emmett Murphy, a former litigation partner at King & Spalding.
Nevertheless, given the gravity of the fraud alleged by the Commodities and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the SEC, which may also be the tip of the iceberg of any criminal indictment, Stark defends that a US Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutor would still go for prison time for anyone convicted or pleading guilty to Binance-related crimes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance and CEO build muscle in the fight against SEC lawsuit, bring in an all-star lawyer
Binance and CEO Changpeng Zhao, alias CZ, could be readying for a criminal lawsuit in the ongoing battle between the two household names in the crypto industry and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
XRP price defends above $0.49 as Ripple CTO details new strategic shift and vision for XRP Ledger
Despite the bearish sentiment in the broader market, Ripple (XRP) is struggling to defend against the load-shedding exercise engaged over the weekend. The struggle continues to wear out the bulls, and now XRP price shows an inclination to the downside as buyer momentum continues to fall.
DOGE holders refuse to concede to the bear market even as Dogecoin price nears September 2022 lows
Dogecoin price dipped lower over the weekend as Bitcoin price slipped to trade at $28,500. The crypto market was looking to recover at the beginning of the month, but 12 days into June, the situation seems to be getting dire for investors.
Ethereum trader takes $4 million in profits after five years of holding
Ethereum network’s traders that have a relatively high-risk tolerance are termed “Diamond hands.” One of them held Ether for 1,800 days before booking a 400% profit. It is important to note that the sale of Ethereum by a diamond hand trader fuels a bearish outlook for the altcoin.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies that outperformed Bitcoin, Ethereum this week
The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) crackdown on cryptocurrencies triggered a correction in the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and several altcoins with large market capitalization.