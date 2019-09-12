Bitcoin Cash moves 0.89% higher as general sentiment improves today.

There was a key technical pattern break on the hourly chart.

There has been a break in the triangle formation for Bitcoin Cash. Price has also moved above the psychological 300.00 level.

The trendline resistance was strong as it was rejected 4 times before this break.

The next resistance is 304.23 and above that 313.29.

Volume once again has not been massive but there usually is more leading into Asia.

Price has now made a consecutive higher high and higher low.