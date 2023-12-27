- FTX and Terra stand as two of the biggest failures in the history of crypto despite their attempts at redemption.
- FTT price over the past two weeks has seen a decline of 38%, while the rest of the altcoins have charted growth.
- Luna Classic price witnessed a drawdown of 42% this month, exhibiting a loss of confidence in these assets ahead of 2024.
The crypto space had a bullish year, considering the total market capitalization grew by 117% year to date. During this time, many cryptocurrencies had a stellar run, such as Solana, Render, Avalanche, even Bitcoin. However, with the year coming to an end, a rather specific category of tokens seems to be falling into the bear's claws before 2024 begins.
Luna Classic price made insignificant moves in 2023
Luna Classic price might have witnessed volatility over the past year, noting ups and downs and periods of rallies and corrections, but today, the value of the asset is virtually unchanged in regards to what it was worth at the beginning of 2023.
In the last 12 months, LUNC has risen by no more than 1.3%, trading at $0.0001465 at the time of writing. The bankrupt company's token could have charted a 75% growth, but the correction witnessed since the beginning of December wiped out this possibility as well.
The altcoin declined by 42% in the last three weeks, briefly attempting to test the $0.0001780 line as support but failing to do so nonetheless.
LUNC/USDT 1-day chart
The chances of witnessing growth in 2024, despite the broader market bullish cues, are weak as investors would likely want to move their money into assets that have actual potential for growth.
Such is the case with FTT as well.
FTT price disappointed a little less
The native token of the controversial bankrupt crypto exchange FTX managed to chart a 312% increase since the beginning of 2023. But this does not take away from the fact that the altcoin will witness considerable outflows in 2024.
The potential spot Bitcoin ETF approval will be driving investors and institutions to BTC and other top assets primarily. Fundamentally sound assets such as layer 2 and DeFi tokens will be the secondary choice. Lastly, meme coins and trending tokens have a much better shot at noting gains than FTT, owing to the latter's lack of purpose.
With the founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, being found guilty, the "trend" aspect of the asset is lost, which is evinced in the 38% drawdown observed in the last two weeks. Fundamentally, the token holds no value anyway.
FTT/USD 1-day chart
Price indicators, Relative Strength Index (RSI), and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are also exhibiting bearishness, backing up the likelihood of a decline heading into 2024.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
