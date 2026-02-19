A win-win-win outcome for the crypto market structure bill: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and Senator Bernie Moreno hinted that the Digital Asset Market Structure Clarity Act, commonly referred to as the CLARITY Act, could reach a win-win-win conclusion by April. The delay in the CLARITY Act was caused by Coinbase's sudden exit, driven by multiple concerns that would increase competition between crypto institutions and US banks.

Brian Armstrong pulls a win-win-win for the CLARITY Act

The CLARITY Act remains a highly anticipated bullish catalyst for the cryptocurrency market, which could lift Bitcoin (BTC) out of the ongoing slump below $70,000. The initial draft was opposed by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, who raised multiple issues, including the ban on tokenized equity, limiting rewards on stablecoins, a power shift from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) prohibitions, which could invade the financial privacy of crypto investors. This reflected Coinbase's preference for a better bill or no crypto regulation bill at all.

Armstrong highlighted at the World Liberty Forum, hosted by US President Donald Trump's family, that the delay has created a path toward a potential win-win-win outcome for crypto institutions, banks, and investors.

Armstrong added that the bill would be “A win for the crypto industry. A win for the banks. And, most importantly, a win for the American consumer."

He further highlighted the need for American innovation in the crypto and stablecoin markets to compete with China. Armstrong highlighted that "China is putting out a CBDC that is paying interest. The U.S. has to have stablecoin rewards."

US Senator reveals CLARITY Act could pass in April

Building on this, US Senator Bernie Moreno reflected the steady, head-on approach taken by crypto companies, bank representatives, and US regulators to establish clear jurisdictional boundaries between the SEC, focused on securities, and the CFTC, focused on commodities.

“And on things like stablecoin yields, we're addressing the competitive concerns head-on, so the U.S. doesn't fall behind globally. We're going to get this bill across the finish line - hopefully by April."

If a final draft reaches the White House desk in April with backing from banks and crypto companies, it could reignite demand in the broader cryptocurrency market.