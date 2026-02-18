World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the family crypto project of the US President Donald Trump, is gaining bullish momentum, rising 8% at press time on Wednesday. The demand spikes ahead of the World Liberty Forum, a conference held at Trump's private club at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, which will be attended by the US Senators and global market leaders. Technically, the WLFI token is approaching a key resistance level, with bulls targeting a potential breakout rally.

Demand sparks ahead of the World Liberty Forum

World Liberty Financial announced the invite-only summit, World Liberty Forum, scheduled for Wednesday at 13:00 GMT, as previously reported by FXStreet. The event will be attended by US Senators, global investors, and CEOs from Goldman Sachs, Franklin Templeton, Nasdaq, Coinbase, and other Fortune 500 executives, alongside the FIFA president, celebrity Nicki Minaj, and co-founders of WLFI, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. The topics likely to be discussed include macroeconomics, cryptocurrency market conditions, WLFI's expansion into sports, the creator-led economy, and stablecoins.

Zach Witkoff, co-founder and CEO of WLFI, said, “World Liberty Financial was built to operate at the intersection of institutional finance and next-generation technology. Last year, we made history by unveiling USD1, our digital dollar stablecoin, and we plan to make more groundbreaking announcements at the World Liberty Forum. The future is now for World Liberty Financial, and the World Liberty Forum will serve as a new platform for our accelerated development.”

Technical outlook: Will WLFI extend its rally to the 50-day EMA?

World Liberty Financial extends higher by 8% at press time on Wednesday, following the 7% rise the previous day. The second day of recovery accounts for roughly 15% gains so far this week after nearly 11 days of consolidation, signaling an upside reversal.

The Decentralized Finance (DeFi) token approaches the $0.1215 resistance, marked by the December 18 low. A decisive close above this level could open a path to the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.1343.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45 on the daily chart, rising toward the midline from the oversold zone as selling pressure declines. At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and signal line steadily rise after a bullish crossover on Tuesday, resulting in positive histograms above the zero line and indicating renewed bullish momentum.

WLFI/USDT daily price chart.

However, if WLFI fails to move above $0.1215, it could reinforce downside pressure, risking a retest of the $0.1000 psychological support level.