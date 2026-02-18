TRENDING:
Australian Unemployment
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

World Liberty Financial Price Forecast: Bullish reversal gains traction ahead of World Liberty Forum

  • World Liberty Financial is up 8% on Wednesday, extending a rebound from a crucial support level.
  • The WLFI extends gains ahead of the World Liberty Forum, an invite-only conference held on Wednesday at Mar-a-Lago by Donald Trump's family.
  • The technical outlook for WLFI remains bullish with a focus on the intermediate resistance level.
World Liberty Financial Price Forecast: Bullish reversal gains traction ahead of World Liberty Forum
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the family crypto project of the US President Donald Trump, is gaining bullish momentum, rising 8% at press time on Wednesday. The demand spikes ahead of the World Liberty Forum, a conference held at Trump's private club at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, which will be attended by the US Senators and global market leaders. Technically, the WLFI token is approaching a key resistance level, with bulls targeting a potential breakout rally. 

Demand sparks ahead of the World Liberty Forum 

World Liberty Financial announced the invite-only summit, World Liberty Forum, scheduled for Wednesday at 13:00 GMT, as previously reported by FXStreet. The event will be attended by US Senators, global investors, and CEOs from Goldman Sachs, Franklin Templeton, Nasdaq, Coinbase, and other Fortune 500 executives, alongside the FIFA president, celebrity Nicki Minaj, and co-founders of WLFI, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. The topics likely to be discussed include macroeconomics, cryptocurrency market conditions, WLFI's expansion into sports, the creator-led economy, and stablecoins. 

Zach Witkoff, co-founder and CEO of WLFI, said, “World Liberty Financial was built to operate at the intersection of institutional finance and next-generation technology. Last year, we made history by unveiling USD1, our digital dollar stablecoin, and we plan to make more groundbreaking announcements at the World Liberty Forum. The future is now for World Liberty Financial, and the World Liberty Forum will serve as a new platform for our accelerated development.”

Technical outlook: Will WLFI extend its rally to the 50-day EMA?

World Liberty Financial extends higher by 8% at press time on Wednesday, following the 7% rise the previous day. The second day of recovery accounts for roughly 15% gains so far this week after nearly 11 days of consolidation, signaling an upside reversal. 

The Decentralized Finance (DeFi) token approaches the $0.1215 resistance, marked by the December 18 low. A decisive close above this level could open a path to the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.1343.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45 on the daily chart, rising toward the midline from the oversold zone as selling pressure declines. At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and signal line steadily rise after a bullish crossover on Tuesday, resulting in positive histograms above the zero line and indicating renewed bullish momentum.

WLFI/USDT daily price chart.

However, if WLFI fails to move above $0.1215, it could reinforce downside pressure, risking a retest of the $0.1000 psychological support level.

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Editor's Picks

Sui extends sideways action ahead of Grayscale’s GSUI ETF launch

Sui extends sideways action ahead of Grayscale’s GSUI ETF launch

Sui is extending its downtrend for the second consecutive day, trading at 0.95 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The Layer-1 token is down over 16% in February and approximately 34% from the start of the year, aligning with the overall bearish sentiment across the crypto market.

XRP pares losses, targets breakout above $1.50 as ETF demand diminishes

XRP pares losses, targets breakout above $1.50 as ETF demand diminishes

XRP pares losses as bulls target a short-term breakout above $1.50. The MACD upholds a buy signal while the MFI indicator rises above the midline, suggesting a potential bullish shift.

Ghost holding in BlackRock’s IBIT sparks Chinese Bitcoin investment whispers

Ghost holding in BlackRock’s IBIT sparks Chinese Bitcoin investment whispers

A new entity identified in BlackRock's quarterly filing for its Bitcoin (BTC) Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) IBIT has sparked rumors of Chinese investment under the name of Zhang Hui, despite the nationwide ban on the Crypto King. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound slightly as technicals signal bullish shift

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound slightly as technicals signal bullish shift

The cryptocurrency market is showing signs of a gradual recovery, with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) all edging higher at the time of writing on Wednesday after the price declines seen a day earlier. 

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: BTC bears aren’t done yet

Bitcoin: BTC bears aren’t done yet

Bitcoin (BTC) price slips below $67,000 at the time of writing on Friday, remaining under pressure and extending losses of nearly 5% so far this week.