The Australian dollar rose in early trading after the strong jobs numbers. According to the statistics bureau, the country’s unemployment rate dropped from 5.8% in February to 5.6% in March. This decline was better than the median estimate of 5.7%. In the same period, the participation rate jumped from 66.1% to 66.1% as the economy added more than 70,000. Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting the economy to add just 35,000 jobs. These numbers show that the country’s economy is still robust and set to have a strong rebound.
US stocks soared after the strong earnings from major banks. In a report, JP Morgan reported a profit of $4.50 a share as revenue jumped to $33.12 billion. The company’s profitability rose because of some of the reserves that it released. It also experienced a boom in its fixed income, currencies, and commodities (FICC) business. The same trend happened at Goldman Sachs, which reported a 47% trading revenue jump. Other banks could have a similar performance as they start releasing some of the hefty provisions they added last year.
The economic calendar will have some key events today. In Europe, companies like Germany, France, and Italy will publish their latest consumer inflation data. These numbers will come two days after the US released strong inflation numbers. Later today, the US will publish its retail sales and initial jobless claims data. Analysts expect that sales jumped in April as the economy continued to reopen. In Turkey, the Central Bank will deliver its rate decision. It will be the first for the new governor, who has expressed some dovish sentiments before.
EUR/USD
The EUR/USD is hovering near its highest level in weeks ahead of the US retail sales numbers. It is trading at 1.1976, which is slightly above the 25-day and 15-day moving averages. It is also slightly above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved to the overbought level of 70. The pair will likely keep rising as bulls target the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.2040.
AUD/USD
The AUD/USD pair jumped to a multi-week high of 0.7747 after strong jobs numbers. On the four-hour chart, the price has moved above the 25-day moving average. It has also moved above the neckline of the inverted head and shoulders pattern. In technical analysis, this pattern is usually a bullish sign. Oscillators have also risen while the price has moved above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. Therefore, the pair may keep rising as bulls target the 50% retracement at 0.7768.
USD/JPY
The USD/JPY pair declined to a low of 108.85. On the four-hour chart, the price has moved below the short and longer-term moving averages. Similarly, oscillators have also dropped, in a sign that there is more selling pressure. It has also moved below the ascending trendline. Therefore, the pair may keep falling as bears target the next key support at 107.50.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.2000 on US dollar bounce, German CPI in focus
EUR/USD snaps three-day uptrend while stepping back from one-month tops of 1.1990. US dollar bounce and market consolidation trigger pullback moves. Vaccine jitters, US-Russian conflict battle stimulus hopes to challenge risk-on mood. German CPI can recall the bulls.
GBP/USD slips below 1.3800 ahead of US retail sales, Brexit meet
GBP/USD maintains a cautious approach below 1.3800, accumulating minor losses. Global risk uncertainties weigh on the pair. Investors await the US Retail Sales data while eyeing Brexit meeting on the NI issue.
Bitcoin on-chain data shows BTC is reaching “peak hype”
Bitcoin’s on-chain data suggest a short-term correction may be needed before Bitcoin could continue its price rally. Market sentiment toward Bitcoin poses a major concern for the cryptocurrency, indicating it is approaching “peak hype.”
Gold lacks directional bias, awaits US Retail Sales for a range breakout
Gold returned to the red on Wednesday, although remained confined within the recent trading range, awaiting a strong catalyst for a clear direction. XAU bulls fail to take advantage of the US dollar’s weakness.
Coinbase (COIN) closes down 14% from the $381 opening price, what next?
After a dream debut for the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) on Nasdaq at $381, the shares rallied as high as $429.54. Although the upswing failed to sustain, as Bitcoin fell from record highs and tech stocks tumbled across the board.