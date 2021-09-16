- Retail Sales rise in August despite plunge in consumer sentiment.
- Car and light truck sales fall 3.6%, ex-autos purchases rise 1.8%.
- Dollar and Treasury yield rise, equities and commodities fall.
Whatever is depressing US consumers, it isn't keeping them from a trip to the stores and malls.
Retail Sales unexpectedly rose 0.7% in August despite the lowest consumer sentiment reading in a decade and the consensus forecast for an 0.8% decline.
Retail Sales
The University of Michigan had previously reported a stunning drop in its Consumer Sentiment Index to 70.3 in August, far below the 81.2 forecast and the lowest score since December 2011. Even in the depths of the lockdowns last spring sentiment had only fallen to 71.8 in April.
Michigan Consumer Sentiment
FXStreet
Plunging consumer attitudes, combined with the much deeper than forecast drop of 1.1% in July Retail Sales, almost triple the -0.3% estimate, had convinced many analysts that consumption was under threat.
Rising delta variant counts in much of the country, inflation at its highest level in over a decade and a weak payroll report were all reasons behind the collapse in consumer outlook. Supply chain problems which have led to shortages of many goods and higher prices also played a part.
The surprise improvement in sales was assisted by traditional back-to-school shopping, but carried across many categories of goods. The Commerce Department report showed purchases rising 5.3% at non-store retailers, the government's name for on-line shopping. Receipts at general merchandise stores climbed 3.5%, furniture outlets saw a 3.7% gain and grocery store receipts rose 2.1%. Overall sales were up 15.1% from a year ago.
Retail Sales figures are not corrected for inflation. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.3% in August and the core index added 0.1%.
General sales were even stronger than portrayed by the headline retail figure. Automobile purchases fell 3.6% last month, hindered by the scarcity of certain models. Production at some manufacturers has been limited or halted because of a computer chip shortage.
Leaving out vehicles and light trucks, sales rose 1.8%, well above the -0.2% forecast, and the highest monthly expansion since March.
Retail Sales ex-autos
Market response
Treasury interest rates rose with the yield curve steepening at the long end. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was up 3 basis points to 1.333% and the 2-year had added 1 point to 0.221% in early New York Trading.
10-year Treasury yield
CNBC
The dollar was marginally stronger with small gains in all the major pairs.
Equities lost ground as the better sales figures did not relieve the notion that the economic recovery is losing steam into the year end.
CNBC
Commodity prices slipped with the Bloomberg Index off 1.30%.
Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM)
Bloomberg/MarketWatch
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses after robust US retail sales
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, extending its losses after US Retail Sales came out at +0.7% against -0.8% in August. ECB President Christine Lagarde said the economy is still not out of the woods.
GBP/USD slides under 1.38 on robust dollar demand
GBP/USD is trading under 1.38, significantly lower after US Retail Sales beat estimates by rising 0.8% in August. The UK government reshuffle passed smoothly for the pound.
XAU/USD nosedives to the lowest level since August 13
Gold continued losing ground through the early North American session and dived to the lowest level since August 13, further below the $1760 region post-US macro releases.
Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu ready for new bull run
Shiba Inu gets listed on Binance.US, SHIB price recovers from the loss posted over the past week. The Shiba-Inu-themed token is one of the top 10 most mentioned cryptos on Twitter alongside BTC, ETH, DOGE, ADA.
AMC trades lower as CEO clarifies cryptocurrency payments
NYSE:AMC fell by 0.97% on Wednesday and lagged other meme stocks during the session. CEO Adam Aron clarifies which cryptos AMC will accept. High profile Hollywood directors are demanding longer theatrical windows.