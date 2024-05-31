Entering a consolidative phase?
The renewed upside momentum in the Greenback lifted the USD Index (DXY) back above the 105.00 barrier earlier in the week, although that move lacked follow-through as the week drew to a close, leaving the index navigating in the negative zone and fading the positive performance of the previous week.
Focus remains on data and Fedspeak
The Dollar’s weekly developments transited a bumpy road after collapsing to the 104.00 neighbourhood in the first half of the week, only to bounce markedly afterwards and eventually return to the bearish trend in the last couple of sessions, despite reclaiming the area beyond the 105.00 hurdle.
Although a rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the next three meetings is seen with marginal probability, it still remains on the table, bolstered by hawkish Fedspeak, sticky inflation, and unabated tightness in the labour market. The release of another revision of Q1 GDP figures showed some loss of momentum in US economic activity, although nothing that was not anticipated.
Back to inflation, it is worth noting that the headline Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index matched estimates in April, rising by 2.7% over the last twelve months and by 2.8% YoY when it came to the Core PCE.
Overall, the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool now predicts a roughly 50% chance of lower rates in September, influenced by the hawkish tilt from the FOMC Minutes and the tighter-for-longer narrative around the Federal Reserve. Additionally, nearly 15 bps of easing are expected at the September 18 meeting, compared to about 35 bps in December.
Fed officials remained cautious
Bolstering the prospects of a resilient Dollar in the next few months, Fed policymakers maintained their prudent stance throughout the week: Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari suggested that the Fed should wait for significant inflation progress before considering interest rate cuts. He even suggested raising rates if inflation doesn't decrease further. Additionally, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams stated there's no immediate need to cut interest rates, stating the Fed has the flexibility to gather more data before making policy changes. Furthermore, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said further inflation improvement might lead to higher unemployment, while Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Lorie Logan believes inflation is on track to reach the Fed's 2% target.
US yields regain upward trend
The USD's weekly performance aligned with a rangebound theme in US yields across various timeframes, driven by a changing macroeconomic backdrop that diminished rate-cut bets for the September meeting. That said, yields maintained their price action around the upper end of the monthly range.
G10 Central Banks: Anticipated rate cuts and inflation dynamics
Looking at broader trends among G10 central banks, the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to cut rates next week, although uncertainty keeps running high regarding subsequent rate cuts. The Bank of England (BoE) is likely to reduce rates in the last quarter, while the Fed and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) are expected to start easing at some point by year-end.
Upcoming key events
Next week, the release of May’s Nonfarm Payrolls will take centre stage, followed by the ADP report and the ISM Manufacturing and Services PMIs.
Technical analysis of USD Index
The USD Index (DXY) appears somewhat consolidative between 104.00 and 105.00 for the time being. In case the index breaks above the weekly high of 105.74 (May 9), it could then attempt a move to the 2024 peak of 106.51 (April 16). Breaking this level might lead to the November high of 107.11 (November 1) and the 2023 top of 107.34 (October 3). Conversely, renewed selling pressure could bring the DXY back to the May low of 104.08 (May 16). Further declines could see the index test the weekly low of 103.88 (April 9) and the March bottom of 102.35 (March 8). A deeper retracement might target the December low of 100.61 (December 28), the psychological barrier at 100.00, and the 2023 low of 99.57 (July 14).
Looking at the broader picture, the overall bullish bias is expected to persist as long as DXY remains above the 200-day SMA at 104.42.
