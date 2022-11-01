Have you seen this Bullish Channel on the NASDAQ (US100)?
I’m Brad Alexander and in this week’s Market Blast Technicals let’s take a look at EURGBP, GBPCAD, Brent Crude (UK Oil), and the NASDAQ (US100).
Yesterday we looked at a bearish bias in the fundamentals on Crude Oil.
This has been turned upside down by rumours from China about the possible forming of a committee to look at the COVID lockdowns…maybe.
Again, these are only social media rumours so we will watch the news.
We see that price action on Brent Crude is at the 61.8% Fibonacci level of resistance and the Stochastic Oscillator is heading into the oversold zone.
If the rumours are false, we could see a reversal to the downside quite quickly.
These rumours also caused a rally in global stock markets and we see the NASDAQ was no exception.
The uptrend, which started mid-month sees price action forming an Ascending Triangle with a key level of resistance at about 11600.
If price action breaks this level we could see a continuation of this Bullish Channel.
Yesterday, as well, we looked at a possible long position on GBPCAD and we see that the Chinese rumours have created some strength in CAD.
This has driven price action into the lower trend line and we see the Stochastic Oscillator in a very oversold state.
Speaking of Pound Sterling, we see price action on EURGBP at the upper trend line in this bearish trend.
Also, the Stochastic Oscillator is overbought and it may cross over soon.
However, that was the short-term view.
If we zoom out to the daily chart, we see the formation of a falling wedge and the Stochastic Oscillator here is very oversold and the D and K lines have crossed over.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD at fresh weekly lows in the Fed’s aftermath
AUD/USD trades around 0.6350, its lowest for the week, as Wall Street plummeted following Fed’s monetary policy decision. Chair Jerome Powell left the door open for another 75 bps rate hike in December, surprising USD bears.
EUR/USD nears 0.9800 following Fed-inspired upsurge
EUR/USD reversed its direction and dropped into negative territory after jumping toward parity. The dollar, which came under heavy selling pressure on the Fed's mention of policy lag, regathered its strength on Powell's hawkish remarks.
Gold slumps below $1,640 in dramatic turnaround
Gold came under heavy selling pressure and fell below $1,640 after having gained nearly 1% with the initial reaction to the Fed's policy announcement. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising above 4.1% on Powell's hawkish tone, XAU/USD continues to push lower.
Ethereum: Whales-led volatility aims to separate traders from investors
ETH is at a pivotal point. While the price action is undoubtedly bullish following October's last-minute rally, certain on-chain metrics show whales may be satisfied with their gains and seek to book profits. Key levels have been defined to determine the next possible move.
Fed Quick Analysis: Powell pivot? Not so fast, why this looks like a dollar buying opportunity Premium
The Fed is data dependent – that is the sole message traders need to take from the critical rate decision. The central bank raised borrowing costs by 75 bps to 3.75-4.00% for the fourth consecutive time, but markets were already looking into December. That explains the cheerful market reaction.