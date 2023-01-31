Today’s IMF forecast further outlines the declining and difficult state the UK economy is in with inflation outpacing most EU countries and as it continues to feel the real impact of Brexit on both the workforce and the prices of goods and services. Furthermore, while the economic sanctions imposed on Russia have had somewhat of an impact on the country’s economy, particularly at the start of the conflict, they have backfired and have made living conditions in the UK even more difficult with energy costs several times higher than what they are in the US despite natural gas prices dropping significantly over the last month. One of the standouts of the report is that Russia is actually set to outperform the UK economy where inflation remains close to 40 year highs and where strike action and political turmoil continue to hinder any potential for recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic. All in all, the situation for the UK does not look good under most metrics and the IMF’s forecast only adds to that pessimistic sentiment which at this point would require some major developments to shift.
Pets at home shares soar 13% after report
Pets at Home now expects FY23 group underlying pre-tax profit to be towards the upper end of the consensus range of £126m to £136m. This is ahead of previous guidance of around £131m. Shares jumped over 13% at the start of Tuesday's session following the report and reached the highest level since mid august 2022 before pulling back slightly. This comes after a difficult start to the week and growing uncertainty related to the general macroeconomic situation with consumers facing increasing cost of living issues. Both the reported increase in revenue and rise in share price could be considered encouraging signs for the company as it heads into the new year, but the key will be maintaining this positive performance and not disappointing investors now that the bar has been raised or risk a potential noticeable drop in share price.
Fed hikes by 25 bps as expected, focus shifts to Powell – LIVE
The Federal Reserve raised its policy rate by 25 bps to the range of 4.5-4.75% as expected following the first policy meeting of 2023. The US Dollar stages a modest rebound against its rivals as investors wait for Chairman Powell to comment on the policy outlook.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0900 as Fed raises policy rate by 25 bps
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory at around 1.0900 following the Fed's decision to raise the policy rate by 25 basis points as expected. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will comment on the policy outlook and respond to questions at a press conference.
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.2300, eyes on Powell
GBP/USD trimmed early gains and barely holds above 1.2300 as US Dollar stays resilient after the Fed's decision to raise the policy rate by 25 bps. In its policy statement, the Fed reiterated its willingness to continue to hike rates. Eyes on Powell's presser.
Gold edges higher toward as US yields edge lower
Gold price has gained traction and advanced toward $1,930 in the American session. Following the Fed's decision to hike the policy rate by 25 bps, the 10-year US T-bond yield stays in negative territory below 3.5%, helping XAU/USD edge higher ahead of Powell's press conference.
Ethereum: “Tower - Tower, ETH requesting a soft landing”
Ethereum (ETH) price action sees traders gearing up for the fireworks this evening as the Fed and its Chair, Jerome Powell, are taking the stage this evening for the first time this year.