XAU/USD Current price: 1,991.05
- The market sentiment stabilized following risk-off movements post-US CPI.
- The latest United States data confirmed the Federal Reserve's caution stance.
- XAU/USD is in corrective mode, but bears could still push it lower.
Spot Gold extends its yearly slide on Wednesday, trading as low as $1,984.03, a level not seen since last December. XAU/USD recovered the $1,900 mark in the mid-American session as demand for the US Dollar lost steam amid a better market mood. Wall Street is up after plummeting on Tuesday, with the three major indexes posting modest gains. Additionally, government bond yields retreated from the multi-week peaks posted on Tuesday, adding to the USD's near-term weakness.
Market players seem to have accepted the latest day on rate-cut decisions. Global policymakers have been pouring cold water on a looser monetary policy since the last quarter of 2023, but the market bet against them. Their words have been optimistic but cautious, and the message remains unchanged. The difference is macroeconomic data showing that labor markets remain tight, and inflation is above central banks' target bands.
Particularly in the United States (US), the surprise increase in January inflation, following a solid Nonfarm Payrolls report, diluted hopes for a rate cut in the near term. Federal Reserve's (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell clarified it after the latest monetary policy meeting, while macroeconomic data confirmed it.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for XAU/USD shows that it trades around its opening after posting a lower low, while technical readings suggest the risk remains skewed to the downside. The pair barely holds above a mildly bullish 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA), while the 20 SMA stands directionless far above the current level. At the same time, technical indicators head south with uneven strength, close to oversold readings and without signs of bearish exhaustion.
In the 4-hour chart, XAU/USD seems poised to correct. Technical indicators turned higher within extreme readings, still developing in oversold territory. At the same time, the 20 SMA heads south almost vertically above the current price but below the longer moving averages. Recoveries will likely attract sellers on approaches to the $2,000 mark as bears retain control.
Support levels: 1,976.50 1,962.70 1,949.30
Resistance levels: 2,005.90 2,018.50 2,032.10
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces off lows and refocuses on 0.6500
AUD/USD grabbed fresh upside traction and approached the key 0.6500 region on the back of renewed selling pressure in the dollar, all ahead of the release of the key labour market report in Australia.
EUR/USD meets some support around 1.0700… for now
EUR/USD regained some balance and managed to capitalize the knee-jerk in the greenback, advancing modestly north of 1.0700 the figure amidst the generalized upbeat mood in the risk complex.
Gold recovers after posting a fresh 2024 low
Gold extends its sideways consolidative move and remains depressed near the two-month low it set below $2,000. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield stays at around 4.3% following Tuesday's rally, not allowing XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
Bitcoin price leaves $50,000 milestone in rearview mirror despite SEC chair’s negative assertions about BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains steadfast after a bold foray past the $50,000 milestone. With the bulls not showing any signs of stopping, the king of cryptocurrency now has a new target with millions of BTC shorts progressively facing disappointment.
Australian Employment Preview: Upbeat figures may give a temporal boost to the Aussie Premium
Australia will unveil January employment figures on Thursday, alongside February Consumer Inflation Expectations. Market participants anticipate the country has added 30,000 new jobs in the month, after losing 65,100 in December.