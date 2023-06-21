GBP/USD jumps from 1.27 key support as inflation comes out at 8.7%, worse than expected

Just out now, the inflation in UK is still higher, even came out worse than expected at 8.7%. UK is at the top of the g20 list, so it appears that BoE will have to remain very hawkish compared to other CB. Looking at the Elliott wave price action, the pair held key support around 1.27 from where current price reaction and inflation suggest that cable has room for more upside, ideally into wave five by the end of the week, towards 1.29.

By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!

By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.