GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling may shoot higher on UK military assistance to vaccination campaign

- GBP/USD has been struggling as US yields boosted the dollar and markets ignore Capitol storming.
- UK PM Johnson is set to boost vaccination campaign with military assistance.
- Thursday's four-hour chart is painting a mixed picture.
"Disgraceful scenes" – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been responding with angst to the historic scenes unfolding in Washington, yet GBP/USD is more influenced by the PM's actions at home.
A well-organized mob incited by President Donald Trump captured the Capitol in pictures unimaginable in the world's strongest democracy. The coup attempt failed to overturn the results– Congress reconvened and certified Joe Biden's victory after security was restored – and it also fell short of moving markets.
Investors may have been glued to the dramatic scenes, but focused on who sits in Congress after the mob was seen off – full Democratic control. Both Democratic candidates Jon Ossof and Raphael Warnock won against Republican incumbents and secured effective control of the upper chamber. That enables Biden to push for more stimulus.
While stocks advanced, the safe-haven dollar did not tumble. Investors sold off bonds in expectation of more debt issuance –and the rise in yields strengthened the greenback, weighing on GBP/USD.
Five factors moving the US dollar in 2021 and not necessarily to the downside
As mentioned earlier, the currency pair is more influenced by UK developments. The PM's announcement of a third lockdown early in the week sent sterling down, and an exit strategy would boost it. Apart from preventing an overwhelming of hospitals, the government also aims to ramp up its vaccination campaign – and not only by adding the AstraZeneca jab.
Johnson has convened a press conference for later on Thursday to discuss the vaccine rollout – which includes Brigadier Phil Prosser. Prioritizing immunization could help the country heal medically and economically. If Johnson sets out ambitious goals, sterling could shine – even though investors know these objectives could be missed.
More Coronavirus: Statistics, herd immunity, vaccine calendar and impact on financial markets and currencies
Markit's UK Construction Purchasing Managers' Index came out at 54.6 points, within expectations. The focus later shifts to the US ISM Services PMI – a hint toward Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls. Weekly jobless claims are also of interest and weak figures in both publications could weigh on the dollar.
- ISM Services PMI Preview: Business optimism is fine but the dollar needs jobs
- US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Rising unemployment undermines US recovery
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar is suffering from downside momentum on the four-hour chart but has managed to hold onto the 50 Simple Moving Average. Bears seem to gain ground but are far from control.
Some support awaits at 1.3545, the daily low, followed by 1.3480, which provided support in the holiday season. Further down, 1.3445 and 1.34 await GBP/USD.
Resistance awaits at the daily low of 1.3565, followed by 1.3675, Wednesday's peak. Further above, the 2021 high of 1.3705 looms.
GBP/USD Price Forecast 2021: Cable braces for calendar comeback amid three exits
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats as rising US yields bolster dollar
EUR/USD is trading below 1.23, off the highs. The dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields, amid expectations for broad stimulus under a unified Democratic government. Markets are shrugging off the storming of the Capitol. The ISM Services PMI beat estimates with 57.2 points.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.36 amid UK covid concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.36, down on the day. Rising UK coronavirus cases and a slow pace of vaccinations are weighing on sterling, while the dollar is supported by higher yields, following the Democratic sweep of the Senate and upcoming stimulus.
Gold flat-lined below $1920 ahead of US data
Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the $1917 region.
Forex Today: Markets shrug off Capitol storming, USD rocked by blue wave, NFP hints eyed
Markets have been shrugging off the storming of the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. Investors focus on Democrats' win of the Senate after the elections in Georgia, pushing stocks higher.
US Dollar Index regains composure near 89.60 ahead of key data
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have regained some composure and advances to fresh daily highs in the 89.60 region.