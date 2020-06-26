- GBP/USD lacked any firm direction and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses on Thursday.
- The risk-off mood benefitted the safe-haven USD and kept a lid on the intraday positive move.
- Some stability in the equity markets helped the pair to edge higher on the last day of the week.
The GBP/USD pair had some good two-way price moves on Thursday and finally settled nearly unchanged for the day, forming an indecisive Doji candlestick on the daily chart. The pair managed to regain some intraday positive traction amid a positive turnaround in the European equity markets. The risk sentiment got a minor lift after the European Central Bank announced that it will offer loans against collateral to central banks outside the euro area.
However, growing market worries that a surge in new coronavirus cases could trigger fresh lockdown measures continued benefitting the US dollar's relative safe-haven status. This comes on the back of the overnight report that the US is considering to impose tariffs on $3.1 billion of imports from the United Kingdom and the EU. This coupled with persistent Brexit uncertainty kept a lid on any strong follow-through move up for the major.
Meanwhile, the greenback maintained its strong bid tone following the release of mixed US economic releases. Data released on Thursday showed that Durable Goods Orders recorded strong-than-expected growth in May, which largely negated a slight disappointment from the Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. Meanwhile, the final version of the GDP report confirmed that the US economy contracted by 5% annualized pace during the first quarter of 2020.
Sustained USD buying dragged the pair below the 1.2400 round-figure mark, albeit a late rebound in the US equity markets helped limit any deeper losses. The pair edged higher during the Asian session on Friday, though the upside is likely to remain limited amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the UK. Later during the early North American session, investors might take cues from the US economic docket – featuring the release of Core PCE Price Index, Personal Income/Spending data and the final version of the June Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair already seems to have found bearish acceptance below the 50% Fibonacci level of the 102076-1.2813 positive move. The overnight fall below the 1.2400 mark – though temporary – might have already set the stage for further near-term weakness. Hence, some follow-through weakness back towards weekly lows, around the 1.2335 area, now looks a distinct possibility. The latter coincides with 61.8% Fibo. level, which if broken should pave additional weakness towards the 1.2300 mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the 1.2200 level en-route the next major support near the 1.2165-60 horizontal zone.
On the flip side, the 1.2440-50 region (50% Fibo. level) now seems to have emerged as an immediate resistance, above which the pair is likely to make a fresh attempt to reclaim the key 1.2500 psychological mark. This is closely followed by 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.2540 zone, coinciding with weekly tops set on Wednesday. A convincing breakthrough the mentioned barrier might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a move beyond the 1.2600 round-figure mark. The pair might then head towards testing 23.6% Fibo. level near the 1.2635 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.12 as Lagarde warns of complicated recovery
EUR/USD is trading above 1.12 as ECB President Lagarde warns of complicated recovery. Concerns about the surge in US coronavirus cases and the Fed's warnings about the resilience of banks are weighing on sentiment. US data is awaited.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.24 amid Brexit tensions
GBP/USD is trading above 1.24, in range. Tensions between the EU and the UK prevail ahead of face-to-face talks next week, and are weighing on the pound.
Forex Today: Dollar retreats as coronavirus concerns cast aside ahead of data, end-of-week action
The market mood is mixed after a late rally in Wall Street allowed the dollar to recover despite a record number of coronavirus cases in the US and the Federal Reserve's warning to lenders. A speech by the ECB's Lagarde, several US figures, and COVID-19 statistics are eyed.
Gold: Remains capped by 100-HMA within a potential symmetrical triangle
The rise in Asian stocks knocks-off Gold. Technically, the price trades within familiar ranges within a potential symmetrical triangle pattern on the hourly chart. A break above $1766/67 is needed for the further upside.
US virus cases hit record highs, more losses likely in FX
Equities consolidated on Thursday as the deluge of negative COVID-19 headlines were overshadowed by reports that US regulators will relax the Volcker Rule and allow banks to increase investments into venture capital funds and ...