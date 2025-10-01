GBP/USD trades in positive territory above 1.3470 in the European session on Wednesday.

The US Dollar remains under selling pressure after the US government officially shut down.

The near-term technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias remains intact.

GBP/USD continues to stretch higher and trades above 1.3470 in the European session on Wednesday, after posting modest gains on Monday and Tuesday. The pair's technical outlook highlights a bullish stance as market participants keep a close eye on US politics.

Pound Sterling Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.42% -0.55% -1.60% -0.12% -1.00% -0.51% -0.29% EUR 0.42% -0.13% -1.35% 0.29% -0.58% -0.10% 0.12% GBP 0.55% 0.13% -1.11% 0.43% -0.50% 0.04% 0.25% JPY 1.60% 1.35% 1.11% 1.53% 0.64% 0.98% 1.37% CAD 0.12% -0.29% -0.43% -1.53% -0.84% -0.39% -0.18% AUD 1.00% 0.58% 0.50% -0.64% 0.84% 0.48% 0.70% NZD 0.51% 0.10% -0.04% -0.98% 0.39% -0.48% 0.36% CHF 0.29% -0.12% -0.25% -1.37% 0.18% -0.70% -0.36% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) helps GBP/USD extend its weekly uptrend.

During the Asian trading hours, the USD weakened against its rivals as the US federal government has officially shutdown after Republicans and Democrats failed to come to terms on accepting a funding bill.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on the same funding plan early Wednesday. In case they fail to restore the funding of the government, the USD could have a difficult time staging a rebound. Conversely, markets could breathe a sigh of relief and allow the USD to erase some of its losses if Democrats agree on a temporary seven-week funding of the government, with an aim to continue negotiations during that period.

In the second half of the day, the ADP Employment Change and the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for September will be featured in the US economic calendar. With the uncertainty created by the US government shutdown, the impact of these data on the USD could be distorted. Nevertheless, a positive surprise in private sector payroll growth, or the PMI data, could be supportive for the USD with the immediate reaction.

In the meantime, US stock index futures are down between 0.5% and 0.7% in the European session on Wednesday. A bearish action in Wall Street could help the USD find demand as a safe-haven and cap GBP/USD's upside.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds above 60 and GBP/USD trades slightly above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMAs), reflecting a bullish bias.

On the upside, 1.3490-1.3500 (100-day SMA, 20-day SMA, 200-period SMA) aligns as a key resistance area ahead of 1.3550 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) and 1.3600 (static level, round level). Looking south, support levels could be spotted at 1.3460 (50-day SMA) and 1.3410-1.3400 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, round level).