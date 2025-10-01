- The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is seen edging a tad higher in September.
- Investors will also follow the ISM Prices index and the Employment index.
- EUR/USD continues to recover shine lost following last week’s lows.
Anticipation is mounting as the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) gears up to unveil the September United States (US) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) this Wednesday. This crucial report serves as a vital indicator of the health of the US manufacturing sector, while also offering a window into the broader economic outlook.
Key points to keep in mind:
- PMI benchmarks: A reading above 50.0 signals an expanding manufacturing sector, whereas a value below 50.0 indicates contraction.
- Analyst predictions: Experts are forecasting a September PMI of 49.0, marginally above August’s 48.7. Following this slight uptick, the index is still expected to remain within the contraction zone.
- Economic resilience under pressure: While the manufacturing sector remains below the 50.0 threshold, the overall economy's health has been showing signs of resilience, particularly following the final upward revision of the Q2 GDP Growth Rate. It seems key fundamentals continue to cling to the idea of US "exceptionalism". This report not only reflects the pulse of the manufacturing sector but also hints at the evolving narrative of the wider economy.
What to expect from the ISM Manufacturing PMI report?
In August, the manufacturing sector gathered some impulse vs. the previous month, although the index has remained in contraction territory since March.
New Orders surge: The New Orders Index rose to multi-month highs of 51.4, signaling that manufacturers are receiving an increasing number of orders.
Declining costs: The Prices Index continued its downward trend in August, retreating for the second month in a row.
Employment gain: The Employment Index rebounded marginally in August, climbing to 43.8, indicative of a slight improvement although still well below the 50 yardstick.
In general, a PMI reading above 50 signals growth in the manufacturing sector, while a reading below that threshold points to contraction. That said, sustained levels above 42.5 percent can still suggest broader economic expansion.
Stronger manufacturing activity tends to support risk assets such as equities as investors gain confidence in growth prospects. At the same time, the US Dollar (USD) may come under pressure as market sentiment improves and capital shifts toward higher-yielding assets. Encouraging signs such as rising new orders and easing price pressure also reinforce the outlook for continued economic expansion.
When will the ISM Manufacturing PMI report be released, and how could it affect EUR/USD?
The ISM Manufacturing PMI report is scheduled for release at 14:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Prior to the data release, EUR/USD has managed to extend its bounce from last week’s troughs, although extra gains appear to hinge on a stronger catalyst.
Pablo Piovano, Senior Analyst at FXStreet, explained that further consolidation in EUR/USD should not be ruled out in the short-term horizon, with the lower end around 1.1570 offering decent contention for now. The loss of that region could prompt the pair to attempt a move to the August base at 1.1391 (August 1).
Piovano also noted that on the upside, the pair faces initial resistance at the 2025 ceiling of 1.1918 (September 17). A break above this level could spark a likely challenge of the 1.2000 threshold.
Piovano added that the constructive outlook is likely to persist as long as the spot trades above its critical 200-day SMA at 1.1169.
He also pointed out that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers around 51, indicating a pick-up in the bullish stance, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) around 14 suggests that the current trend lacks colour.
Economic Indicator
ISM Manufacturing PMI
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis, is a leading indicator gauging business activity in the US manufacturing sector. The indicator is obtained from a survey of manufacturing supply executives based on information they have collected within their respective organizations. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the manufacturing economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the US Dollar (USD). A reading below 50 signals that factory activity is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for USD.Read more.
Last release: Tue Sep 02, 2025 14:00
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 48.7
Consensus: 49
Previous: 48
Source: Institute for Supply Management
The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) provides a reliable outlook on the state of the US manufacturing sector. A reading above 50 suggests that the business activity expanded during the survey period and vice versa. PMIs are considered to be leading indicators and could signal a shift in the economic cycle. Stronger-than-expected prints usually have a positive impact on the USD. In addition to the headline PMI, the Employment Index and the Prices Paid Index numbers are watched closely as they shine a light on the labour market and inflation.
GDP FAQs
A country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the rate of growth of its economy over a given period of time, usually a quarter. The most reliable figures are those that compare GDP to the previous quarter e.g Q2 of 2023 vs Q1 of 2023, or to the same period in the previous year, e.g Q2 of 2023 vs Q2 of 2022. Annualized quarterly GDP figures extrapolate the growth rate of the quarter as if it were constant for the rest of the year. These can be misleading, however, if temporary shocks impact growth in one quarter but are unlikely to last all year – such as happened in the first quarter of 2020 at the outbreak of the covid pandemic, when growth plummeted.
A higher GDP result is generally positive for a nation’s currency as it reflects a growing economy, which is more likely to produce goods and services that can be exported, as well as attracting higher foreign investment. By the same token, when GDP falls it is usually negative for the currency. When an economy grows people tend to spend more, which leads to inflation. The country’s central bank then has to put up interest rates to combat the inflation with the side effect of attracting more capital inflows from global investors, thus helping the local currency appreciate.
When an economy grows and GDP is rising, people tend to spend more which leads to inflation. The country’s central bank then has to put up interest rates to combat the inflation. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold versus placing the money in a cash deposit account. Therefore, a higher GDP growth rate is usually a bearish factor for Gold price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1750 as USD wilts on US goverment shutdown
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.1750 in the early European trading hours on Wednesday. The pair gains ground on renewed US Dollar weakness, induced by a US government shutdown. The focus shifts to preloiminary EU inflation data and ADP jobs report for fresh directives.
Gold sits near all-time peak as Fed rate cut bets, US government shutdown weigh on USD
Gold enters a bullish consolidation phase and consolidates near the all-time peak touched during the Asian session on Wednesday. Overbought conditions turn out to be a key factor holding back traders from positioning for any further gains, though the supportive fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the commodity is to the upside.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3450 on US shutdown concerns
GBP/USD extends its winning streak for the fourth successive session, trading above 1.3450 in early Europe on Wednesday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar faces challenges due to the US government shutting down its operations amid Congressional failure to advance the funding. BoE-speak and US data are next on tap.
ADP Employment Change is set to show that payroll growth remained weak in September
Heading into the first week of the month, the focus shifts to US employment figures, looking for further clues of the Fed interest rate path. On Wednesday, at 12:15 GMT, Automatic Data Processing Inc. is set to release the ADP Employment Change report for September.
Ukrainian debt sustainability challenges remain heightened as new IMF programme talks accelerate
As Russia’s war in Ukraine war drags on with no end in sight, the challenges for Ukraine’s debt sustainability and finances are mounting. Addressing them requires the use of frozen Russian reserves. Deeper debt restructuring should also be considered.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.