GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2940
- Market’s focus on Brexit and UK elections, fearing a hung Parliament.
- A collapsing dollar was just enough to keep the pair afloat.
- GBP/USD neutral-to-bullish but signs of decreasing buying interest.
The Sterling Pound was the worst performer against the dollar this Monday, affected by weekend news indicating that Conservatives lead ahead of the December 12 election continues shrinking and pointing to a possible hung Parliament. Although the market was in a positive mood, the GBP/USD pair gapped lower at the weekly opening, extending its decline to 1.2895 during London trading hours.
The UK Markit Manufacturing PMI came in better than anticipated in November, at 48.9, although failed to boost the Pound. Dismal US data, on the other hand, helped it close the weekly opening gap, yet the pair is trading at Friday’s closing level, clearly indicating that the UK currency depends solely on Brexit. This Tuesday, the UK calendar includes November BRC Like-for-Line Retail Sales, seen down by 1.7% after posting a modest 0.1% advance in the previous month.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is neutral-to-bullish according to the 4-hour chart, as the pair is currently developing above all of its moving averages, although the 100 and 200 SMA are now converging below the 20 SMA, suggesting decreasing upside potential. Technical indicators hold above their midlines, the Momentum heading marginally higher but the RSI flat, also suggesting decreasing buying interest.
Support levels: 1.2915 1.2880 1.2845
Resistance levels: 1.2950 1.2990 1.3020
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD surges toward 1.11 amid USD sell-off following weak data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.11, up more than 0.5%. The USD is selling off across the board amid weak ISM Manufacturing PMI and other factors. The ECB's Lagarde did not dive into details of monetary policy in her testimony.
AUD/USD at over one-week highs ahead of RBA’s decision
The AUD/USD pair holds on to gains around 0.6820, despite risk aversion related to the US-China trade war. Concerns about US growth hit the dollar hard, RBA’s decision coming up next.
Bitcoin launch platform between $6,250 and $5,500
It is very likely that the beginning of the next decade will be defined in the last days of the current one. Top cryptos show technical indicators turning upwards despite prevailing weakness.
Risk-off kicks in on poor US data and in a stream of trade headlines, VIX +15%
In a nervy start to the week for US markets, US stocks have been roiled in recent trade following a period of Thanksgiving holidays. A series of trade headlines have streamed through that do all..