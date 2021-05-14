Highlights
1. ECB private sector working group issues a report on Euribor fallbacks.
2. ESMA consults on its MiFID II/MiFIR annual review report.
3. EBA updates its reporting framework.
4. EBA publishes a report on the convergence of supervisory practices in 2020.
5. European Commission consults on EU strategy for retail investors.
Europe
ECB private sector working group issues report on Euribor fallbacks
Recommendations address events that would trigger fallbacks in Euribor-related contracts and €STR-based Euribor fallback rates that market participants need to include in their contracts and financial instruments.
ESMA consults on its MiFID II/MiFIR annual review report
Proposals are designed to increase the transparency available to market participants in the bond market. RTS is expected to be submitted to the EU Commission for its endorsement in Jul, 2021. Deadline: Jun 11, 2021.
EBA updates its reporting framework
It provides standard specifications, validation rules, the data point model and the XBRL taxonomy for the reporting framework v3.1. In particular, it covers the new reporting requirements for investment firms.
EBA publishes a report on the convergence of supervisory practices in 2020
Notwithstanding a refocusing of supervisory practices due to the COVID-19 crisis, the report finds supervisory convergence with increased attention to profitability and selected areas of ICT risks and operational resilience.
European Commission consults on an EU strategy for retail investors
Seeks to ensure a legal framework for retail investments, adapted to the profile and needs of consumers, improve market outcomes, empower retail investors and enhance their participation. Deadline: Aug 03, 2021.
OJEU publishes ITS on MREL/TLAC reporting and disclosure
It includes, among other things, templates and their corresponding instructions, the reporting reference dates, and the remittance dates. Entry into force: 20 days after its publication in the OJEU.
ECB updates MoUs with several authorities
It updates the list of MoUs signed by ECB with authorities from the EU (e.g. BaFin and CONSOB), and from third countries (e.g. USA, Mexico and Brazil).
EBA updates data on Deposit Guarantee Schemes across the EEA
It includes data from 2020 relating to two key indicators: i) available financial means, and ii) covered deposits. Nearly all DGSs have increased their available financial means in the period.
ESMA updates double volume capital data under MiFID II
Includes DVC data and calculations for the “Apr 1-Mar 31, 2021” period and updates to already published periods. They highlight that no previously identified suspensions of trading under the waivers had to be lifted.
EIOPA issues its 2021 insurance stress test
Aims to assess the economic impact of pandemic, affecting confidence worldwide and prolonging the economic contraction. It will evaluate both the impact on the capital and the liquidity position of the undertakings in scope.
This document was prepared by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s (BBVA) Research Department on behalf of itself and its affiliated companies (each a BBVA Group Company) for distribution in the United States and the rest of the world and is provided for information purposes only. The information, opinions, estimates and forecasts contained herein refer to that specific date and are subject to changes without notice due to market fluctuations. The information, opinions, estimates and forecasts contained in this document have been gathered or obtained from public sources believed to be correct by the Company concerning their accuracy, completeness, and/or correctness. This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to acquire or dispose of an interest in securities.
