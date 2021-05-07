Highlights
1. EBA issues a public consultation on NPL data templates.
2. BCBS, IOSCO, and CPMI issue a joint consultation on margin calls.
3. EBA issues a report on mystery shopping activities of national competent authorities.
4. CNMV issues its conclusions on the review of the reporting obligation of suspicious orders.
5. FRB consults its guideline on the requests for accounts and payment services at Federal Reserve Banks.
Global
BCBS, CPMI, and IOSCO launch survey on margin calls
This voluntary survey is launched as part of an examination of liquidity shortfalls during the beginning of the pandemic and will feed future work on the resilience of non-bank financial intermediaries. Deadline: May 17.
IOSCO issues a review on BCPs for Trading Venues and Market Intermediaries
Thematic review of the extent to which jurisdictions have implemented regulatory measures consistent with the Recommendations and Standards set out in the 2015 IOSCO reports on Business Continuity Plans (BCPs).
Europe
EBA consults on NPL data templates
It has published a discussion paper, open to all stakeholders, to facilitate the review of the standardized NPL data templates, aligned with the EC Action Plan on NPLs. Deadline: Aug 31, 2021
EBA issues a report on mystery shopping activities of NCAs
They collated mystery shopping activities by NCAs with a view to sharing experiences, learning valuable lessons, and identifying good practices for the benefit of supervisors with using these initiatives in the future.
ESMA updates its opinion on ancillary activity calculations
Based on data reported to the ESMA FITRS system as well as data reported to trade repositories under EMIR, it provides the estimation of the market size of commodity derivatives and emission allowances for 2020.
ESMA updates its Q&A on prospectus regulation
Promotes common supervisory approaches and practices in the application of prospectus supervision as well as guidance on how national competent authorities will apply the Prospectus Regulation.
EIOPA issues its monthly update on Solvency II interest rate term structures
Publishes technical information on the relevant risk-free interest rate term structures with reference to the end of Apr 2021.
