AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Bulls advancing in bullish descending triangle within weekly support

- AUD/USD has fallen into weekly support, with room for a bullish correction in the near-term.
- Bullish prospects seek out a test of a congested area of moving averages.
- Trendline resistance has a confluence of a Fibonacci resistance guarding a run of a 50% mean reversion.
- Descending triangle leaves a near term bullish bias in place.
Weekly Support
There is a bottoming structure in place as the price firms in lower boundaries of the weekly decline.
H&S in the making
The daily outlook holds the prospects of a consolidation phase, ultimately resulting in in a head and bullish reverse shoulders formation.
78.6% Fibo in sight
Bulls may prefer to hold out for improved risk to reward while seeking a test of the 78.6% to a critical support area prior to looking for longs back towards major trend-line resistance.
Descending Triangle
However, in the nearer-term, bulls are in control following a doji on the hourly formation which had lad to a bullish correction and exposing a bullish 200-hour moving average ahead of the 21-hour ma and an advance towards the hourly trendline resistance.
The 38.2 % Fibonacci retracement A break of the resistance opens a 50% mean reversion of the triangle's range around 0.6720.
Data focus
Meanwhile, we have a number of critical events for AUD. First in line, on the 18th, we have the Reserve Bank of Australia's minutes. These will be of particular interest considering that the Reserve Bank of Australia has displayed a preference to more clearly outline its thinking via Minutes than via the monthly statement. The wave of communication post the 4th Feb meeting reinforced the bar to easing is high. However, we will look for any signs that would force the RBA to reconsider its stance.
Then, on the 20th, the all-important Aussie jobs data will be up. "Assuming the unemployment rate rises 0.1%pts per month, the earliest the RBA would cut is in June assuming a 5.5% print in May is considered a material deterioration. We have headline at +12k, u/e rate at 5.2% and part rate unchanged at 66%. There is likely to be greater uncertainty for the Jan print," analysts at TD Securities explained.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
