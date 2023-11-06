AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6494
- RBA is expected to raise interest rates on Tuesday.
- A no-hike from the RBA could weigh on the Aussie.
- The AUD/USD is correcting lower, after testing the 100-day SMA.
The AUD/USD reached the highest intraday level in two months on Monday at 0.6522 and then pulled back, falling slightly below 0.6500. The short-term bias remains to the upside, but the bearish correction could extend further.
The key event ahead for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting on Tuesday. Following the latest inflation data, particularly the core inflation rate and retail sales data, the market sees it likely that the central bank will raise its key rate by 25 basis points from 4.10% to 4.35%. It would be the first hike after pausing during four consecutive meetings.
The US Dollar bottomed during the European session and gained momentum amid a rebound in US Treasury yields. However, the bearish tone set last week still looks dominant. After the Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting and the latest employment data, the Greenback doesn't appear as strong as it used to be, but the US economy remains robust, which could limit the decline of the Dollar.
It will be a quiet week regarding US data, with no top-tier data due on Tuesday. The release of the Chinese trade data during the Asian session before the RBA decision, could weigh on market sentiment.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
On the daily chart, the AUD/USD pair is currently testing the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.6510. A consolidation above this level would open the doors to further gains. The next crucial SMA to watch is the 200-day at 0.6615. The indicators in the daily chart point to the upside.
In the 4-hour chart, the pair is correcting lower. Technical indicators suggest that the downward move could extend into the Asian session. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned south and dropped below 70, indicating a bearish momentum. The MACD is also showing negative signs. However, it's important to note this indicator is at an extreme level, which could suggest a correction rather than the start of a significant decline. The Aussie would need to hold above 0.6470 to keep the door open for fresh highs.
Support levels: 0.6380 0.6445 0.6410
Resistance levels: 0.6530 0.6545 0.6565
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0700 as USD loses strength
EUR/USD reversed its direction and turned positive on the day above 1.0700 in the American session. In the absence of high-tier data releases, retreating US Treasury bond yields weigh on the US Dollar and help the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2300 on modest improvement in risk mood
GBP/USD fell below 1.2250 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. As US stock indexes edged higher following the opening bell, however, the US Dollar erased its daily gains and allowed the pair to recover toward 1.2300.
Gold tests $1,950 as investors drop safe-haven assets Premium
Gold came under renewed bearish pressure and declined to its lowest level in nearly three weeks at around $1,950. Although the US Dollar struggles to find demand, improving risk mood makes it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground mid-week.
BNB price hints at rally, sizing the bullish outlook of on-chain metrics
BNB noted a spike in its development activity, social metrics and open interest over the past three months. Binance’s native token’s price is likely to rally alongside DeFi, Layer-1 blockchain tokens and altcoins in the ongoing cycle.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Disney earnings on the docket for Wednesday
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) reached a new range high on Tuesday after breaking out of a three-mong-long descending price channel last Friday. Last week saw the DJIA produce its best gain in a year at 5.07%.