TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Gold Forecast: XAU/USD bulls move to the sidelines ahead of delayed US NFP report

  • Gold retreats further from a multi-week top amid hopes for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal.
  • Rising Fed rate cut bets keep the USD depressed and could lend support to the commodity.
  • Traders might also opt to wait for the release of the delayed US NFP report for October.
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD bulls move to the sidelines ahead of delayed US NFP report
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

Gold (XAU/USD) attracts some sellers during the Asian session on Tuesday and extends the overnight pullback from the $4,350 region, or the vicinity of the highest level since October 21, touched last week. The intraday downtick comes amid optimism over the Russia-Ukraine peace deal, which is seen undermining demand for the traditional safe-haven commodity. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that an agreement to end the four-year-long war is closer than ever. Apart from this, some repositioning trade ahead of the delayed release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for October later today, turns out to be another factor exerting pressure on the bullion.

Given that signs of a weakening US labor market are becoming increasingly evident, the crucial jobs data, along with the US consumer inflation figures on Thursday, will influence the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy path in 2026. This, in turn, will play a key role in driving the US Dollar (USD) demand in the near term and determining the next leg of a directional move for the non-yielding Gold. In the meantime, dovish Fed expectations keep the USD depressed near its lowest level since October 6, touched on Monday. According to CME Group's FedWatch tool, traders are pricing in a nearly 77% probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Fed in January and two rate reductions in 2026.

Furthermore, investors seem convinced that the new Trump-aligned Fed chair will be an uber-dovish and slash interest rates regardless of the economic fundamentals. This has been as a key factor behind the recent USD slump and might continue to act as a tailwind for the Gold. Meanwhile, the defensive mood keeps Asian equity markets under pressure amid valuation concerns and fears of the AI bubble burst. This might contribute to limiting the downside for the XAU/USD, suggesting that any further slide could be seen as a buying opportunity. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the bullion's multi-week-old uptrend has run out of steam.

Gold 4-hour chart

Technical Outlook

The overnight failure near the $4,350 area constitutes the formation of a bearish double-top pattern on hourly charts. Moreover, a break and acceptance below the $4,300 mark backs the case for further losses. However, mixed oscillators on the 4-hour chart warrant some caution for aggressive bearish traders. This, in turn, suggests that the Gold price is more likely to find decent support near the $4,260-$4,255 horizontal resistance breakpoint.

The said area could act as a strong base for the XAU/USD pair, which, if broken decisively, might shift the near-term bias in favor of bearish traders. The subsequent decline might then drag the Gold price to the $4,230-4,228 intermediate support en route to the $4,200 round figure and the $4,178-4,177 support.

On the flip side, momentum back above the $4,300-$4,310 region might continue to face a strong hurdle near the $4,350-4,355 zone. Some follow-through buying, however, could allow the Gold price to aim towards challenging the all-time peak, around the $4,380 region, touched in October. This is followed by the $4,400 round figure, which, if cleared, would set the stage for an extension of the recent well-established uptrend.

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trims losses and returns to the 1.1750 area

EUR/USD trims losses and returns to the 1.1750 area

The US Dollar resumed its decline in the American afternoon, helping EUR/USD trim early losses. The pair trades around 1.1750 as market participants gear up for the European Central Bank monetary policy decision and the United States Consumer Price Index.

GBP/USD flirts with 1.3400 after nearing 1.3300

GBP/USD flirts with 1.3400 after nearing 1.3300

The GBP/USD changed course after dipping with UK inflation data, and trades near the 1.3400 mark, as investors expect the Bank of England to deliver a 25 basis points interest rate cut after the two-day meeting on Thursday.

Gold maintains its positive momentum, trades around $4,330

Gold maintains its positive momentum, trades around $4,330

The XAU/USD pair gained on a deteriorated market mood, trading near its weekly highs near $4,340. The bright metal advances with caution as market players await first-tier events in Europe and hte United States.

Bitcoin risks deeper correction as ETF outflows mount, derivative traders stay on the sidelines

Bitcoin risks deeper correction as ETF outflows mount, derivative traders stay on the sidelines

Bitcoin (BTC) remains under pressure, trading below $87,000 on Wednesday, nearing a key support level. A decisive daily close below this zone could open the door to a deeper correction.

Monetary policy: Three central banks, three decisions, the same caution

Monetary policy: Three central banks, three decisions, the same caution

While the Fed eased its monetary policy on 10 December for the third consecutive FOMC meeting, without making any guarantees about future action, the BoE, the ECB and the BoJ are holding their respective meetings this week. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP slide further as risk-off sentiment deepens

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP slide further as risk-off sentiment deepens

Bitcoin faces extended pressure as institutional investors reduce their risk exposure. Ethereum’s upside capped at $3,000, weighed down by ETF outflows and bearish signals. XRP slides toward November’s support at $1.82 despite mild ETF inflows.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers