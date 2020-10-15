XAU/USD advances beyond $1,900 and turns positive on the day

- Gold appreciates to levels near $1,910 and turns positive on the day.
- Investors’ concerns about COVID-19 and Brexit have boosted demand for gold.
Gold prices are pushing higher during the late US session on Thursday, reaching session highs in the vicinity of $1,910 in spite of the generalized US dollar strength. The precious metal seems to be taking advantage of its safe-haven status in a risk-off session.
Brexit and COVID-19 fears pushing gold higher
XAU/USD has regained lost ground during the US trading session extending its recovery past $1.900 amid a general rush for safety. Investor’s fears about tighter coronavirus restrictions in the world’s major economies and the vanishing hopes of significant progress in the Brexit deal are increasing demand for gold.
London has banned people from different households to meet indoors after the Department of Health reported 19,000 new infection and 138 deaths on Wednesday. The French capital has introduced a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m, a measure that also affects to other cities like Aix-Marseille, Grenoble, Montpellier, Toulouse, Saint Etienne, Lille, Rouen and Lyon.
Regarding the Brexit talks, the obstacles between the UK and the EU are becoming more evident, with the positions about fisheries and fair competition and dispute resolution issues still far apart. Against this backdrop, the market is starting to anticipate that, if an agreement is reached, it will be a minimal one.
In the US, the remote chances of any fiscal stimulus agreement before the presidential elections, due on November 3, and the negative US data seen on Thursday have increased support for gold futures.
Weekly unemployment claims increased by 59,000 last week, to a total amount 898,000, adding evidence that the US labour market is losing strength. Beyond that, the New York industrial activity index reading disappointed, revealing that the industrial sector is still far from the levels it was before the coronavirus shutdown.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1907.7
|Today Daily Change
|5.94
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|1901.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1899.36
|Daily SMA50
|1933.11
|Daily SMA100
|1868.03
|Daily SMA200
|1749.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1912.97
|Previous Daily Low
|1882.46
|Previous Weekly High
|1930.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|1873.01
|Previous Monthly High
|1992.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1848.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1901.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1894.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1885.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1868.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1854.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1915.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1929.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1946.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds below 0.7100 despite Wall Street’s bounce
US equities trimmed most of their daily losses, putting a halt to the dollar’s recovery. AUD/USD still trading below 0.7100 and at risk of extending its decline.
EUR/USD settles around 1.1700 on dollar’s strength
The greenback is the strongest in a risk-averse environment, while the shared currency weakened on new coronavirus-related concerns. EUR/USD bearish.
XAU/USD drops below $1,900
The XAU/USD pair closed modestly higher above $1,900 on Wednesday but struggled to push higher on Thursday as souring market sentiment helped the USD gather strength. As of writing, the pair was down 0.35% on a daily basis at $1,895.20.
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, EOS & BTT
The current market capitalization of Cardano is $3.3 billion, gaining around $500 million in the past week after a significant surge.
WTI tumbles to 2-day lows near $39.40 ahead of EIA
Crude oil prices erase the recent advance to tops beyond the $41.00 mark per barrel and drop to 2-day lows in the $39.40 region on Thursday.